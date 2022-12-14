Which couple won Too Hot To Handle season 4? Final couples, singletons and more explored

Too Hot To Handle season 4 aired its final four episodes on Wednesday, December 11, 2022, at 03:01 am on Netflix. The four episodes documented the cast members trying to form romantic connections, but also resist any form of temptations surrounding physical intimacy to win a whopping $200,000. However, with the pressure to form connections, many contestants gave in to the temptation and cost the cast money.

By the end of the season, Jawahir Khalifa and Nick Kici took the title as well as the remaining cash prize of $89,000. The couple battled many odds, alongside another couple, Kyla Richart and Sebastian Melrose, who were crowned the runner-up.

Fellow cast members James Pendergrass and Brittan Byrd were also coupled up, while Flavia Laos Urbina, Imogen Evan, Nigel Jones, Dominique Defoe, and Shawn remained single.

The official synopsis of Too Hot To Handle season 4 reads:

"The contestants spend the season at a sprawling villa in the Caribbean. A group of single twenty somethings land on an island with plans to party and make out as much as humanly possible. What they don't realize is they’re about to be banned from having s*x. Those who slip up pay the price, lowering their winnings each time they’re caught in someone else's arms."

Jawahir and Nick are crowned the winners on Too Hot To Handle season 4 finale

The finale episode of Too Hot To Handle began with Creed getting eliminated from the show after he kept stringing both Flavia and newbie Imogen along. He expressed interest in both of them but assured Flavia that he was only maintaining a friendship with Imogen. When she asked him to clear things out with the latter, he assured the newcomer that he didn't want to call it off.

Lana addressed the issue at the Cabana and revealed what Creed was doing this entire time. While he confessed to making things clear with both women, both Flavia and Imogen had different things to say, which led to his elimination. The two women, meanwhile, decided to squash their differences and prioritize friendship over relationships and shared beds as a sign of truce.

The following morning, the Too Hot To Handle cast members wondered who would be the winner of the season. The contestants had a variety of reasons for which they needed the $89,000 cash prize.

Lana had arranged for one final workshop with relationship expert Brenden Durell for the guests to "look back on the growth they have made in the retreat, and look for new beginnings as well adjusted individuals capable of forming healthy, long-lasting relationships." The cast were asked to make flags depicting their journey.

Later on in the episode, Too Hot To Handle virtual expert Lana decided to choose her finalists. The first two finalists chosen by the co-host were Kayla and Seb. Explaining the reason behind the choice, Lana said:

"Individually, you have both grown. However, as a pair, you have enabled each other to flourish. Therefore, I have decided to nominate you together as a couple. You both entered here as players, you sought out casual connections, which led to making frivolous relationship choices. But you eventually learned the error of your ways."

The second couple chosen by Lana as the Too Hot To Handle season 4 finalists were Jawahir and Nick. Lana continued:

"You both arrived unable to look beyond the physical, breaking multiple rules. But the workshops taught you to refocus your s**ual energy and also open up emotionally. Your bond has been tested. Even when facing adversity, you did so with openness and honesty. And after digging deep, you've realized your relationship is worth fighting for."

By the end of the episode, fellow cast members had to vote for the winners of the season. With a vote of 6-1, Jawahir and Nick were crowned the winners.

Season 4 of Too Hot To Handle has lived up to its name and spiced up the heat and romance as compared to its previous installment. 10 singles resisted their temptation to physical intimacy and while some failed to find a connection, others found love and a potential partner.

All seasons of Too Hot To Handle are currently streaming on Netflix.

