"Creed is a menace": Fans slam Creed for stringing both Flavia and Imogen along on Too Hot To Handle season 4

Too Hot To Handle season 4 aired the final four episodes on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 03:01 am ET on Netflix. The four episodes saw hopeful singles trying to form connections but also by setting boundaries to physical intimacy as they could lose a hefty amount of their cash prize when they break the rules. While some could resist the temptation, others went above and beyond to form physical connections that led to significant drama on the show.

In the hit dating series, Creed seemed to be in a pickle while juggling between two women, Flavia and newcomer Imogen. Throughout the course of the latter part of the season, he strung his initial connection Flavia along, while also building a romantic connection with Imogen. Fans were furious with his behavior on the show. One tweeted:

lex @baggyalt Creed is a menace like the devil #toohottohandle Creed is a menace like the devil #toohottohandle

The official synopsis of Too Hot To Handle season 4 reads:

"The contestants spend the season at a sprawling villa in the Caribbean. A group of single twenty somethings land on an island with plans to party and make out as much as humanly possible. What they don't realize is they’re about to be banned from having s*x. Those who slip up pay the price, lowering their winnings each time they’re caught in someone else's arms."

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from Too Hot To Handle season 4.

Creed juggles between Flavia and Imogen on Too Hot To Handle

At the start of Too Hot To Handle season 4, Creed had established a connection with fellow cast mate Sophie. They went strong until the arrival of Flavia, which shook the dynamic between the former couple. Eventually, he realized that he had stronger feelings towards Flavia and ended his relationship with Sophie.

Sophie was furious at Creed for swinging towards Flavia and made her disappointment known through several confessionals on the show. When she saw him build a connection with Flavia, she knew that it wouldn't last long and that he would show his true colors once the next woman enters.

Her statements turned out to be true with the arrival of newcomer Imogen on Too Hot To Handle. The newbie chose Creed for a date, while another newcomer Shawn chose Kayla. Their respective original connections, Flavia and Seb, were introduced to a red buzzer, through which they could stop the dates if they felt they couldn't trust their partners.

While Seb pressed the button worrying about Kayla and Shawn's date, Flavia trusted Creed to be faithful to her. However, Creed formed a connection with fellow Australian native Imogen. When they returned, Flavia asked him to be honest and state if he wanted to get to know the newcomer, however, he refused.

The following date, the Too Hot To Handle newcomer sat with Creed, where he asked her not to close off their connection. Meanwhile, he also assured Flavia that he only wanted a "friendship" with Imogen and nothing more. Flavia, however, hoped that he would talk it out and clear his stance to Imogen.

Creed confessed to being "stuck in a bubble" with Imogen and feeling attracted to her. The star told her that he hadn't given up on their connection. In the finale episode, Creed was sent home by Lana as he was "playing both sides." While Flavia mentioned that he only had eyes on her, Imogen noted that he never told her a "hard no."

Fans slam Creed for his behavior on Too Hot To Handle

Fans took to social media to slam Creed for stringing both women along. Check out what they have to say.

Xhosa DNA @UmZuluowumXhosa Creed legit just replaced Nigel as the most toxic guy in the house #toohottohandle Creed legit just replaced Nigel as the most toxic guy in the house #toohottohandle https://t.co/iHFsM31DEk

empty @mikecrap_bag Creed is honestly a wet mop #TooHotToHandle Creed is honestly a wet mop #TooHotToHandle

shae. @forethenight imogene is a pretty girl, so is flavia. how are these women attracted to creed of all people?? i don’t get the appeal. #toohottohandle imogene is a pretty girl, so is flavia. how are these women attracted to creed of all people?? i don’t get the appeal. #toohottohandle

$eranity🇰🇪 @dreamgirlsarz

#toohottohandle Creed needs to be jumped Creed needs to be jumped#toohottohandle

Chy @Big_ChyChy May we never end up with a Creed #toohottohandle May we never end up with a Creed #toohottohandle

jay @jrdanrachel not to be dramatic or anything but creed makes me ill and is everything i hate about men. how pathetic lol #toohottohandle not to be dramatic or anything but creed makes me ill and is everything i hate about men. how pathetic lol #toohottohandle

With the contestants struggling to choose their partner, they are left to put their relationship to the ultimate test to reach the finale. While some have formed strong connections over the due course of time, others are trying to make sense of their relationships in the outside world. Viewers will have to keep watching the series to find out who lasts until the end.

All seasons of Too Hot To Handle are currently streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes