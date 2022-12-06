What is Creed McKinnon’s job? Too Hot To Handle contestant’s profession explored ahead of season 4 premiere

Too Hot To Handle season 4 is set to air soon, and with it returns Lana, the robot, whose aim is to change the way young people approach relationships. In the upcoming segment, ten singles will enter the villa, one of whom is Creed McKinnon.

The 24-year-old creator and innovator is the co-founder of VersaWare Technologies and is originally from Australia.

His Netflix bio for the show reads:

"An entrepreneur from Perth, Creed is used to having all eyes on him when he walks into a room, and expects no less at the retreat. He frequently DMs, dates and ditches a plethora of women without consequence."

Too Hot To Handle is set to premiere on the streaming platform on December 7.

Creed McKinnon, an Australian entrepreneur, is set to compete in Too Hot To Handle

The 24-year-old entrepreneur was born in Perth but moved to South Africa at 14. He eventually moved to Indonesia, followed by a move to Los Angeles, where he currently resides.

Creed earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Information systems from California Polytechnic State University, before which he attended the North Idaho College, where he earned an Associate of Arts degree in Business Administration and Management.

He co-founded VersaWare Technology in 2021 and worked for multiple organizations before that, including The Boldest and Gililife. VersaWare is a smart kitchen appliance company that allows users to create "nutritionally driven meals that will help them become their "healthiest self."

His LinkedIn bio states:

"As a young boy from rural Australia, I had developed a taste for life with a desire to DO more and BE more. This fire inside me broke the confinements set on me by my small town. I embarked on journeys that have developed into a rollercoaster of a ride. I moved to South Africa at the age of 14 in search of more in life."

It continues:

"I quickly adapted to the new environment and continued to outgrow the boundaries that were set. I developed an idea that in order to grow we must face adversity, next up - Indonesia. This south-east Asian country helped me understand what my personal definition of success is and how to acquire it. Next Up, The United States."

It further stated that the upcoming Too Hot To Handle contestant's diverse background has helped him succeed in life and that he is passionate about helping the world move towards "a healthier lifestyle."

In an introductory clip of Too Hot To Handle, he said he's got "the nerdy card" and the "mumma's boy card." He further said that he's not worried about the competition at all.

While he may not see other male cast members as his competition, there is a female that he should especially be afraid of. As part of the show, the famous Lana is back at it and is ready to set Creed and the others straight. The singles who appear on the show have a tendency to prioritize lust over love, but all that's about to change as they enter a competition that thrives on rules of abstinence.

Tune in on December 7 on Netflix when Too Hot To Handle returns for season 4.

