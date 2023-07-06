Where to follow the cast of Too Hot To Handle season 5

The fifth season of Too Hot to Handle will be released on Netflix on July 14, 2023. Few single men and women will go on the show thinking it is just another reality show, but once they get there, they will realize it is Too Hot to Handle. After that, the contestants have to follow the rules that Lana, the AI device, has set up.

As a rule, Too Hot to Handle contestants must keep a distance from each other and avoid any se*ual activity throughout the show. Too Hot to Handle's official description reads:

“On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win an enticing grand prize, they’ll have to give up s*x.”

Alex Snell, Elys Hutchinson, Courtney K Randolph, Hunter LoNigro, Megan Thomson, Shedre Woodard, Isaac Francis, Christine Obanor, Louis Russell, and Hannah Brooke will be featured in this upcoming season of Too Hot to Handle.

The contestants of Too Hot to Handle season 5 and where to follow them

1) Alex Snell: @alexsnelll

Alex Snell, 28, lives in London and is a personal trainer. He has over 18k followers on his Instagram and enjoys traveling. His official bio reads:

“Alex has masked his indecisiveness under the guise of being spontaneous. He’s not breaking your heart, he’s just booked to go away last minute!”

2) Elys Hutchinson: @elys_hutchinson

Elys is a 23-year-old model originally from Switzerland. She has more than Instagram 19k followers and loves fashion, traveling, and skiing. Her description on the show reads:

“Elys is in her element flirting with an international roster, but with so much off the table, things could go downhill after Lana’s arrival.”

3) Courtney K Randolph: @courtneykrandolph

Courtney K Randolph is a 25-year-old real estate agent from Houston, USA. She has more than 108K Instagram followers. Courtney's description on the show reads:

“Courtney operates as a boss in the boardroom and the bedroom. Courtney is the cheerleader every girl needs in their corner and puts the loyal in loyalty, but will Lana be welcomed into her clique or will she become Courtney’s ultimate enemy?"

4) Hunter LoNigro: @hunting_for_lonigro

The 24-year-old Hunter LoNigro hails from Arizona, USA, and works as a social media influencer. Apparently, he is looking for someone who enjoys taking adventurous trips and is popular in her group of friends.

He has over 19k followers on Instagram.

5) Megan Thomson: @meganthomsn

Currently living in Cambridge, UK, Megan Thomson is a personal assistant. She has a following of more than 14k on Instagram and enjoys traveling. According to the Netflix teaser:

“Will Megan be up for the challenge of digging deep into where she’s going wrong in relationships or will the boy band looks of Lana’s other guests be too much of a distraction?"

6) Shedre Woodard:@drewoodard

Shedre Woodard, 23, is a recent college graduate from the USA. As one of thirteen siblings, he comes from a large family. His description on the show reads:

“goes on a date with someone new every day of the week that ends in a ‘Y’”

7) Isaac Francis: @isaacfranciss

Currently living in New Jersey, USA, Isaac Francis is a model and banker. The 24-year-old has more than 25k followers on social media. According to Netflix, Isaac is quite popular in his group, at parties, and social gatherings.

8) Christine Obanor: @christineobanor

The 26-year-old model Christine Obanor is originally from Texas, USA. She loves fashion and travel. She has a following of over 34k. She's described on the show as:

“Christine comes across as someone who is used to getting her own way with guys, but in reality, she feigns getting the ick if she suspects she’s not a guy’s number one girl. Lana is likely to bring this to Christine’s attention and encourage her to confront this head-on. Will Christine flourish under Lana’s gaze or flee the retreat?"

9) Louis Russell: @louis_russell

Louis Russell is a 22-year-old model from Hampshire, UK. Besides modeling, he loves playing football and boxing. He has a following of more than 61k on Instagram. He is described on the show as:

“As someone who spent a lot of their school years in detention, Louis has never been one to follow rules. He’s likely to do his best to steal the girls from Lana’s gaze and we bet this dapper sweet talker won’t have to try too hard.”

10) Hannah Brooke: @hannahbrooke

The 24-year-old Hannah Brooke lives in Los Angeles and works as an artist. She has more than 303k followers on Instagram. She enjoys dancing, working out, fashion, and traveling. She is described on the show as:

“Lana’s going to need to watch you. This singing siren isn’t used to taking no for an answer.”

Netflix will premiere the latest season of Too Hot to Handle on July 14, 2023.

