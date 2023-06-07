Father’s Day 2023: 5 best fashion accessories to gift under $100

Father’s Day is a special occasion to show appreciation and gratitude to the father figures in our lives. While traditional gifts like ties, and wallets are always appreciated, fashion accessories can be a unique and thoughtful way to show your love. From stylish sunglasses to sleek leather bags, there are numerous fashion accessories that can elevate his wardrobe and make him feel special.

Accessories like cufflinks, tie clips, and pocket squares can add a touch of sophistication to any outfit, while a trendy watch or bracelet can make a statement. For the dad who loves to travel, a durable and stylish backpack or messenger bag can be a practical yet fashionable gift. Whatever dad's style may be, there is a fashion accessory out there that can make the perfect Father’s Day gift.

Let's explore some of the best fashion accessories to gift on Father’s Day (June 18, 2023).

Gear bag, cuff links, and other fashion accessories to gift this Father’s Day

1) Gear Bag

Gear Bags (Image via Canva)

A gear bag can be a perfect Father’s Day gift as it is a practical and functional gift that can be used for a variety of activities - whether it's going to the gym, traveling, or participating in outdoor sports. A gear bag can help keep things organized and prepared, with compartments for shoes, clothes, and other essentials. This can be especially helpful for dads who are always on the go. Also, it can be a stylish accessory that can complement your dad's personal style.

Gear bags from The North Face, Wildroad, and many other companies are available on Amazon for under $100.

2) Cuff Links

Cuff Links (Image via Canva)

Cufflinks are an ideal present for Dad since they are both classic and timeless and can instantly elevate any outfit. They are versatile accessories that can be worn for formal occasions like weddings or business meetings, as well as for more casual events.

By choosing a pair of cufflinks that reflect his personality or interests, a person can make the gift even more special and meaningful. Amazon has a wide range of cufflinks under $100 with a vast range of design options for gifts.

3) Wallets

A wallet is a practical, stylish, and affordable gift that dads are sure to appreciate and use for years to come. It is a useful item that dads will use every day to carry their cash, cards, and other important items. Wallets come in a variety of styles, colors, and materials, so anyone can choose one that matches their dad's taste and personality. A customized wallet can be a thoughtful and sentimental gift that shows appreciation and respect.

Some of the best brands that are currently offering good quality wallets under $100 are Ralph Lauren, Tumi, Leatherology, and Fossil.

4) Sunglasses

Summer is just around the corner, and what else can be a good option to gift than a good pair of sunglasses for this Father’s Day? Not only do they protect the eyes from harmful UV rays, but they also make a fashion statement. Sunglasses come in a variety of styles, so anyone can choose a pair that fits their personality and hobbies.

Whether he's a traveler or a fashion enthusiast, there's a pair of sunglasses out there that will make the perfect Father’s Day gift. Plus, one can even personalize them with custom engraving to make them extra special.

Sunglasses under $100 can be found from many different manufacturers, including Ray-Ban, Suncloud, and many more.

5) Digital Watches

A fitness tracker digital watch could be a great Father’s Day gift if he is into fitness and staying active. These watches can track daily activity, heart rate, and even sleep patterns, providing him with valuable insights into his health and fitness. Some models also come with GPS tracking, so he can keep track of his runs or bike rides.

In addition to their fitness features, many of these watches also have smartwatch capabilities like receive notifications, control music, and even make phone calls from the wrist.

Brands like Fitbit, ZURURU, Amazfit, and many others on Amazon are providing affordable, good-quality digital watches under $100.

These are some of the best fashion accessories to gift on Father’s Day under $100 and all these are available on Amazon for purchase.

