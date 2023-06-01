Stranger Things x Casio A120WEST watch: Release date, price, and more details explored

Popular watch and electronic brand Casio will launch an A120WEST watch in collaboration with Netflix show Stranger Things on June 9, 2023. The company manufactures digital and analog timepieces, including affordable digital watches incorporating innovative technology.

Now, the brand has partnered with Stranger Things, one of the popular Netflix TV series to launch an innovation version of A120WEST watch. The TV series and the watch model have an unique vintage vibe, and by getting these two together, the outcome is an iconic watch for the fans of the iconic Netflix TV series. The price tag for the pair is about $87.

Stranger Things x Casio A120WEST watch will come in a multi-color design

The Casio A120WEST is a new digital watch and it is a part of the all-new A120 series that the brand is introducing with a collaborative release. In a tribute to the Upside Down, the enigmatic alternative reality that exists in parallel with the real world in the Netflix show, the new Stranger Things A120 design includes the multi-color Casio designs of the 1980s.

The watch face has front buttons that are vibrant and pop-art-inspired, evoking the 1980s, and a silhouette of the demogorgon, a creature from the underworld that emerges in small-town America. The transparent band and case back are covered in vines, serving as a visual reminder of the interconnectedness of this world and the underworld.

The Casio A120 is based on Casio timepieces from the 1980s and incorporates several aspects from Stranger Things. A demogorgon dominates the front of the watch, with its tentacles reaching all the way to the rear of the case. On the other hand, rubber buttons are portrayed in the era's vibrant pop hues.

Intrestingly, in line with the show's plot, the logo of the Netflix series appears "upside down" when pressing the LED light button. On the watch strap, the recognizable red ST logo is present here once again. The watch is packaged in an unique packaging that includes images of the main actors.

Aside from that, some of the other key features of the Stranger Things x Casio A120WEST watch includes:

Stopwatch: 1/10-second stopwatch, 59'59.9'' measuring capacity, Elapsed time mode

Hourly time signal

LED backlight

Light color: LED-Amber

Auto-calendar

Accuracy: ±30 seconds per month

Approximate battery life: 3 years on CR1616

Water resistance

Introducing the watch on its ebsite, Casio writes:

"Step into an alternate dimension with a very special Casio collaboration inspired by the global megahit, Stranger Things. Set in 1986, the hit Netflix mystery adventure series brings the 1980s to life — the perfect partner for the ever-popular, iconic Casio models that debuted in that iconic era."

The description continues:

"This Stranger Things take on the A120 incorporates the multi-color Casio designs of the 1980s in a nod to Upside Down, the mysterious alternate dimension that exists in parallel to the human world in the show."

The main vibe of Stranger Things is mainly based on nostalgia for the 1980s, science fiction, and horror. Taking this 80s vibe into consideration, Casio is introduce its brand new model A120WEST so that it can keep the strong sense of nostalgia from the series intact through its fashion and pop culture references.

For fans of Stranger Things, this can be an unique addition to their collection. As such, keep an eye on the official website of Casio to get this brand new model of watch.

