"You traded a Rolex for a Casio" "A she-wolf like me ain’t for a rookie" - Shakira destroys Gerard Pique and new partner with latest song

Spain international Gerard Pique may have retired from football in November, but he is still making headlines due to his recent split with Colombian singer Shakira. The "Waka Waka" crooner has now released a new song directly dissing Pique and his new partner Clara Chia.

In her latest release with Bizarrap (Music Sessions #53), Shakira took aim at Pique by singing that he swapped "a Ferrari for a Twingo" and "a Rolex for a Casio". The celebrated singer also slammed the former defender with phrases like, "A she-wolf like me ain’t for guys like you."

These are all references to their break-up, which also namechecks Clara Chia, the romantic interest of Gerard Pique, who supposedly ended things between the former couple.

Here are the lyrics of the song (via Football Espana):

(For guys like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh)

(For guys like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh)

Sorry, I already took another plane

I’m not coming back here, I don’t want another disappointment

So much, you pretend to be a champion

And when I needed you, you gave your worst version

Sorry, baby, it’s been a while

I should have thrown that cat away

A she-wolf like me ain’t for a rookie

A she-wolf like me ain’t for dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh

For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

I’ve outgrown you and that’s why you’re with a girl just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

Oh, oh

I do this for you to mortify, chew and swallow, swallow and chew

I’m not coming back to you, even if you’re crying or begging

I understood that it’s not my fault you’re criticized

I only make music, I’m sorry I splashed you

You left me as a neighbour to the mother-in-law

With the press at the door and the debt at the IRS

You thought you’d hurt me, but you made me tougher

Women don’t cry anymore, women invoice

He’s got a good person’s name

Clearly it’s not what it sounds like

He’s got a good person’s name

Clearly [Clara-mente]

She’s just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

For guys like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

I’ve outgrown you and that’s why you’re with one just like you,

From love to hate, there’s only one step

This way don’t come back, listen to me

No hard feelings, baby, I wish you the best with my supposed replacement

I don’t even know what happened to you

You’re so weird that I can’t even tell you apart

I’m worth two 22’s

You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo

You traded a Rolex for a Casio

You’re going fast, slow down

Ah, a lot of gym

But work out your brain a little too

Pictures wherever I am

I feel like a hostage here, it’s all right with me

I’ll let you go tomorrow and if you want to bring her along, bring her along too

🗣️ — Shakira: "Piqué and I have never been a traditional couple. We don't have a marriage contract or a written agreement, but we are parents and we share that a lot. We support each other and offer a lot to our family."

It remains to be seen if this will be Shakira's final word on her failed relationship with Gerard Pique or whether there are more chapters left to write in this story.

Shakira was "devastated" to learn that Gerard Pique had brought his affair into their home

According to PageSix, Colombian superstar Shakira was devastated by the latest revelations regarding Gerard Pique. The publication revealed that the former Barcelona man and his new partner Clara Chia Marti had been acquainted long before his relationship with Shakira came to an end.

In 2021, while Pique was in a Zoom interview, Marti was reportedly at home. The “hips don’t lie” crooner and their children were out on holiday at the time.

An insider, speaking to PageSix, who was asked about Shakira's reaction to finding out about Marti's presence in her home, said:

“Devastated to learn that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children. They were very much still together at that time. It’s devastating for her to learn that this affair had been going on for a lot longer than she imagined.”

Shakira and Pique now see themselves trying to navigate their messy separation after 11 years of relationship.

