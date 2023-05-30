G-Shock news Forgotten Future Collection: Where to get, price, features explored

G-Shock has introduced the 4-piece Forgotten Future collection, which is inspired by vintage watches with a futuristic look. G-Shock watches are manufactured by the Japanese electronics company Casio, and these watches are specially designed to resist mechanical stress, shock, and vibration. G-Shock watches are mainly for outdoor-oriented activities like sports and the military. These watches are popular among firefighters, paramedics, mountaineers, individuals working offshore, soldiers, and officers.

Keeping the main aim of these watches in mind, G-Shock has launched a collection of robotic-looking silver watches that have retro-future designs. These watches have all the key features of G-Shock, such as a built-in altimeter, a navigation compass, Bluetooth connectivity, a good shock, and a digital display, among many others. The 4-piece Forgotten Future collection is currently available for purchase at the official website of the band. Three pieces are retailing for $120, and one is for $160.

G-Shock news Forgotten Future Collection features GA700FF-8A, GA2100FF-8A, DW5600FF-8, and GA2200FF-8A

G-Shock Forgotten Future Collection (Image via G-Shock)

All four pieces from the Forgotten Future collection have a mirror-finished LCD dial and are covered in a shimmering layer of metallic coating from the case to the band. The color selection has a retro-futuristic design sense and is reminiscent of early science fiction.

The GA700FF-8A elevates the mechanical industrial style it exudes with a silvery vapor deposition treatment on the dial and a matching metallic tone for its angled indexes. The GA2200FF-8A features a transparent material to emphasize a larger contrast between the indices and the dial, in addition to being covered entirely in a silver metallic tone.

The DW5600FF-8 arrives in its typical octagonal and minimalist form and exudes a retro-futuristic vibe via its straightforward design. On the other hand, the dial of the GA2100FF-8A has a circular ragged finish to provide a striking contrast while also enhancing the sparkling appearance of the cases and bezel.

Feature specifications of the GA-2100FF and GA-2200FF

20-bar water resistance

Shock-resistant structure

Hand shift feature

1/100-second stopwatch

World time (48 cities)

Countdown timer

Double LED light (Super Illuminator)

5 daily alarms

Feature specifications of the GA-700FF

20-bar water resistance

Shock-resistant structure

Hand shift feature

1/100-second stopwatch

World time (48 cities)

Countdown timer

LED light (Super Illuminator)

5 daily alarms

Feature specifications of the DW-5600FF

20-bar water resistance

Shock-resistant structure

Countdown timer

1/100-second stopwatch

Multi-function alarm

Flash alert

LED backlight (Super Illuminator)

While introducing the retrofuture metallic Forgotten Future Collection, G-Shock said,

"Inspired by past predictions of what the future might hold, the wondrously innovative coloration of these timepieces echoes the outlandish visions that astonished people in days gone by. Metallic paint and mirror LCDs give this selection of new watches a serious retrofuture look. A fitting expression of design for the G-SHOCK, which never stops surpassing the expectations of every era."

The G-Shock Forgotten Future collection was inspired by past predictions of what the future might hold. The collection features a retro-future design that gives each of the four watches a striking new appearance. The watches have a wondrously innovative coloration that echoes the outlandish visions that astonished people in days gone by. The watches are designed to reflect the imaginative visions of the future as they were once imagined.

The watches from Forgotten Future collection are available on the official website of G-Shock. GA700FF-8A, GA2100FF-8A, and DW5600FF-8 are retailing for $120, and GA2200FF-8A is retailing for $160.

