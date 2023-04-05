5 best Smart Watches for Android

Looking to purchase a brand-new smartwatch to pair with your Android phone? Fortunately, this article lists the finest wrist wearables running the aforementioned operating system that you can grab in 2023. The smartwatch market saw admirable entries in 2022, with top brands like Samsung, Google, and Fitbit launching next-generation devices for the health-conscious population. In 2023, one has a slew of options to choose from when it comes to smartwatches.

Some of these products are ideal for outdoor adventures and also offer full-fledged biological tracking. To help you narrow down your options, the next section offers a concise list of five dominating Android smartwatches that are currently available in the market.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 smartwatches for Android users

1) Samsung Watch5 Pro

1.4-inch, 450 x 450 pixels AMOLED

46.5 grams

WearOS

590mAh battery (all-day battery)

5 ATM+IP68 water resistance and rating

The Watch5 Pro by Samsung can be easily dubbed the best Android smartwatch in 2023 due to its near-perfect features. It is a winner in almost all possible categories, including fitness tracking, build quality, display, battery, and software.

The Samsung Watch5 Pro is built for fitness enthusiasts who love to keep track of their health, sleep, and workout activities throughout the day. However, the device is also casual-friendly and offers long-lasting battery life and social features. The sapphire glass display is protected by lightweight titanium casing, making it a fitting wearable for the extremest adventurers.

2) Google Pixel Watch

1.2-inch, 450 x 450 pixels AMOLED

36 grams

WearOS and Fitbit

24-hour battery life (294 mAh)

5 ATM+IP68 water rating

Looking for the perfect blend of design and performance? Get the Google Pixel Watch, which is not only the best option for Pixel phone users but also caters to those who prefer a small-sized Android smartwatch with premium fitness tracking capabilities.

The Google Pixel Watch is armed with WatchOS and Fitbit technologies, making it one of the most versatile Android fitness smartwatches out there. In terms of design, it sports a beautiful AMOLED (Always-on) display that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. However, its battery life may be underwhelming for highly active users.

3) Fitbit Sense 2

1.5-inch AMOLED display

36 grams

Fitbit technology

Six days+ battery life

Up to 50m water resistance

If you are looking for a fitness-centric Android powerhouse, the Fitbit Sense 2 will definitely intrigue you. It comes with a slew of assuring health-tracking features that monitor your heart, sleep, stress levels, workouts, and many more metrics like a pro. Plus, a Fitbit Premium subscription of six months comes bundled with the watch, making it a win-win for those looking to begin their journey towards a healthier life.

While this item offers a long list of health-tracking functionalities, a comfortable design, as well as killer battery life, the fitness and health-centric device is slightly restricted in terms of smart features. You cannot access Google PlayStore or Google Assistant on this one, and it also lacks Google PlayStore, preventing users from downloading third-party apps. Furthermore, it provides no music storage options or playback.

4) Garmin Instinct 2

0.9-inch monochrome, sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel display

52 grams

Garmin OS

Up to 28 days of battery life + Unlimited when using solar power

10 ATM water rating

Want a cool, rugged smartwatch for Android that can be recharged with sunlight? Well, the Garmin Instinct 2 packs a solar panel, allowing users to charge it while basking in the sun. You can practically have unlimited battery life via solar charging on this watch.

That said, some features may not work with solar power, and this watch needs to be exposed to sunlight for a good number of hours for the charging to happen. It doesn’t come with a touch-screen, which may be a deal-breaker for some.

In addition to the intriguing solar panels, the Instinct 2 features a strong yet comfortable build quality. It also comes with multiple health monitoring facilities, safety tracking features, smart functionalities, advanced outdoor sports as well as workout tracking capabilities, and more.

5) Fossil Gen 6

1.28" Color AMOLED display

99 grams

WearOS

24 hours battery life

3 ATM water rating

Powered by Google’s WearOS technology, the Fossil Gen 6 is one of a kind, with its analog watch-like stylish design and an AMOLED display enclosed in a rugged stainless steel case. It is supported on both Android and iOS devices.

If you are a fan of the luxury brand and want to invest in a classic-looking smartwatch, grab the Fossil Gen 6 to make an elegant statement in the crowd. The watch is perfect for fashion-conscious minimalists who don’t seek advanced health and activity monitoring and long battery life.

Follow Sportskeeda for more such technology and gaming-related pieces.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes