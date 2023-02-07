Is the Google Pixel Watch worth buying in 2023?

The first generation of any piece of technology is always interesting. With Google making its debut in the smartwatch market, the launch of the Pixel Watch has made consumers eager to know what it offers and how it stands against other competing gadgets on the market.

After Google's first attempt to enter the smartwatch market by acquiring Fitbit in 2019, the watch's 2022 launch was the next major development. Now, in 2023, the question remains whether it's worth investing in the Pixel Watch, considering there are countless smartwatches for users to choose from.

Let's explore the specifications and features it offers and see if it's worth the purchase.

Google Pixel Watch offers a great experience, but is it worth the money?

Specifications

After a long wait, Google finally released its first smartwatch in 2022 to accompany its flagship smartphones, but the watch has its own pros and cons. This might be a great product for some users, whereas others may find it disappointing. Before moving on to the details, let's look at its specifications.

Specification Feature Size & display 41mm, 1.2-inch AMOLED screen, 1,000 nits brightness Processor Exynos 9110 dual-core 1.15GHz, 10nm Memory 2GB RAM / 32GB storage Battery 294mAh Price $349

Design and display

The Google Pixel Watch has a minimalistic design, featuring a dome-shaped screen with a crown button and an additional one on the side, but it's placed in such a way that you won't be able to see it directly. Although the overall black theme does a good job of hiding the bezels, the large edges are clearly visible and do not look great if you apply a custom watch face.

Perhaps the biggest misstep while launching this watch was restricting it to only one size of 41mm. Unlike other brands offering multiple options for size, unfortunately, you'll only have one option to choose from if you're considering the Pixel Watch.

The smaller dimensions are certainly good for those who prefer a smaller watch. However, if your eyes are used to a bigger size, it can be frustrating for you.

Health-tracking and features

The Pixel Watch is heavily dependent on Fitbit's interface and system for monitoring physical activity and consolidating health data in the Fitbit application. Regarding fitness tracking, it does the basics well. It has an optical heart-rate sensor, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, and all the basic workout monitors, all of which perform well in terms of accuracy.

However, it lacks some of the features that are available on Apple Watches and Galaxy offerings, such as the temperature sensor and body-composition reading. Moreover, you'll get a free six-month Fitbit Premium subscription, after which you'll have to purchase it, adding to the extra monthly cost of the device.

Unlike the Apple Watch, which monitors your heart rate periodically, the Pixel measures your heart rate every second. While it is commendable, there is a downside as the battery life reduces significantly. If you'd like to track your sleep, you may have to charge it twice a day.

Verdict

Overall, Google's smartwatch is decent, but the negatives overshadow its benefits. Also, it has an expensive price tag of $349, which is not worth what you're getting with the product.

There are better options available from popular brands such as Apple and Samsung, either at a more affordable price, or for a few dollars more. In either case, they have a lot more to offer than the Google Pixel Watch.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

