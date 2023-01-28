Google Pixel Watch vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Which Android WearOS Smartwatch should you consider in 2023?

The Google Pixel Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 have emerged as front-runners in the smartphone industry with their new innovative features and technology. Both watches offer a variety of specs, such as fitness tracking, mobile payments, and voice assistance, making them two of the most hyped WearOS smartwatches.

With both watches offering cutting-edge performances, it becomes challenging to determine which is more value for money. In the article, we'll go deep into the details of both smartwatches and their unique features to simplify selecting the best watch to complement your smartphone.

Google Pixel Watch vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, comparison, features, and more

Before deciding which watch to choose, it's important to compare its features, price, and specifications. Every smartwatch has pros and cons, and each one is good on its own terms, but before moving on to the details, let's look at the specifications each of them offers.

Specification Google Pixel Watch Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Size 41mm 40mm and 44mm Processor Exynos 9110 dual-core 1.15GHz, 10nm Exynos W920 dual-core 1.18GHz, 5nm Memory 2GB RAM / 32GB storage 1.5GB RAM / 16GB storage Battery 294mAh 284mAh / 410mAh Price $349 $229

Design and display

The Google Pixel Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 have distinct design differences, despite being round watches. The Pixel Watch boasts a curved screen and a sleek look with a single side button.

However, the Galaxy Watch 5 has a flat-screen with two side buttons and a virtual touch bezel around the screen for navigation. The Pixel Watch is more comfortable for those with smaller wrists, but the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 may be a better option for those with larger wrists.

Both watches feature bright OLED screens that reach a maximum of 1,000 nits, making them easy to see in direct sunlight and have the ability to always remain on. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is officially IP68 rated, making it dust- and water-resistant, while the Google Pixel Watch is only rated at 5ATM or 50 meters.

Both watches have a speaker and microphone, allowing users to take calls, dictate messages, and hear notifications read aloud. The Galaxy Watch 5 has the added feature of playing back music from the speaker, and the full-size QWERTY keyboard is also a bit bigger, making it easier to send messages and input text.

Features

Regarding tracking workouts and monitoring health, both the Google Pixel Watch and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 do the basics well. The Pixel Watch relies heavily on Fitbit's interface and ecosystem for its workout tracking, with all your health data consolidated in the Fitbit app.

The Galaxy Watch 5, on the other hand, uses the Samsung Health app. Both watches also feature GPS and can lock onto a signal within about five seconds of being outside; however, the Google Pixel Watch was more accurate in calculating distance.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has additional sensors like bioimpedance to measure body composition and temperature. Still, it lacks the high and low heart rate and irregular heart rhythm alerts that the Pixel Watch has. The Galaxy Watch 5 also has an ECG app, but it requires a Galaxy phone to use it, whereas the Pixel Watch's ECG works on any Android phone natively.

Final Verdict

To summarize, both smartwatches are neck-to-neck competing against each other and are potent watches. But there are a few things to remember to determine which is better for you.

If you have a smaller wrist, the Google Pixel Watch may fit better on you. Also, it is more accurate regarding GPS tracking and sleep analysis. However, if you're a Samsung smartphone user, the Galaxy Watch 5 will work best as many features are only compatible with Samsung smartphones.

