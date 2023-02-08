Is Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro worth buying in 2023?

Looking to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in 2023? The Android-based smartwatch entered the competitive market in August 2022 and impressed users with its rugged build quality, great battery life, and versatile software. However, users have several alternatives.

Shortly after Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 series’ release, Apple launched the Watch Series 8 and the flagship Watch Ultra, while Google introduced its first-ever Pixel smartwatch. Buyers can also consider brands like Garmin, Fitbit, and Coros that specialize in GPS smart sports watches.

With so many alternatives, one could be confused about purchasing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro this year. To help you decide, this article discusses the strengths of Samsung’s latest flagship smartwatch and its worthwhile quotient in 2023.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro retains stature as one of best Android Wear OS-based smartwatches in 2023

The latest Samsung Galaxy watches have received considerable price cuts since the beginning of 2023. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is currently available in the US at a starting price of $399 for the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi model. The Bluetooth/Wi-Fi+4G LTE model costs $429.

At the time of writing, you can choose to exchange your old smartwatch to grab an enhanced trade-in deduction of up to $220 on purchasing the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. However, note that these offers may not last for long.

Samsung also adds regular software updates to the Galaxy smartwatches to keep the user's experience up to date. Let’s look at the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro’s features to determine its value in 2023.

Features

With the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Samsung embraced Google’s specialized Wear OS, which replaced the less-efficient Tizen OS. The new Wear OS integrates useful features like Google Assistant, Play Store, Notes, Wallet, Fit, Maps, and other popular applications into Samsung’s smartwatch ecosystem.

In addition to Google’s flexibility, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also includes GPX support, a unique advantage for those who love to go for rides or hikes. For those unaware, a GPX file is a text file that stores geographic information such as waypoints, tracks, and routes. You can load GPX files onto your Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for an enhanced guided experience.

Coming to the hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro runs on the Samsung Exynos W920 dual-core processor powered by 1.5GB RAM for a lag and latency-free experience. It also features 16GB of storage, allowing users to load applications and store umpteen health data.

The device is powered by high-quality sensors that ensure accurate health and movement tracking. Here is a list of sensors available with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro:

Accelerometer Barometer Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis) Skin Temperature Gyro Sensor Geomagnetic Sensor Light Sensor

One of the biggest selling points of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is its build quality. Supported by a titanium frame, the smartwatch features Sapphire Crystal glass on its front to ensure reliable protection from physical damage. The 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display also seals the deal with its brilliant color-accurate presentation.

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers long-lasting battery life of up to 80 hours of typical usage.

Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Display 1.4″ Super AMOLED Brightness 1,000 nits peak Material Titanium Bands Ridge-Sport, D-Buckle Sport, Global Goals, Sport, Extreme Sport, Hybrid Leather Navigation Touchscreen, two buttons, digital bezel Processor Samsung Exynos W920 w/ 1.5GB Storage 16GB Battery Up to 80 hours Wireless charging Yes (Qi) Sensors Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo, LTE (optional) Compatibility Android (Google Assistant or Bixby) Protection 5ATM, IP68, MIL-STD-810H, Sapphire Glass Size 45.4 x 45.4 x 15mm Weight (without band) 46.5g

Verdict

Considering the discounted rates and the flexible Android Wear OS packaged in a Titanium-grade durable build, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a worthy smartwatch to purchase in 2023.

You can also go for the slightly more affordable Google Pixel Watch for a similar experience, minus the battery capacity. You can also opt for the Apple Watch Series 8 if Google’s Wear OS isn’t a priority.

If you frequently engage in athletic and outdoor activities, consider picking the Apple Watch Ultra or an elegant GPS sports watch from Garmin.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

