Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Buds 2 Pro revealed at Galaxy Unpacked: New features, price, release date, and more

Technology giant Samsung has revealed a wealth of new information on their various products at the Galaxy Unpacked presentation via Twitter. Included in this are the Galaxy Watch 5 and Buds 2 Pro.

Both have new features, prices, release dates, and more revealed by the company, and fans have plenty to look forward to going forward in 2022.

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

One part of the presentation that has been the subject of rumors, leaks, and speculation is the latest watch from the company, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, as well as the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

That being said, the upcoming watch will address the battery life concerns of the previous iteration, on top of faster charging and increased durability. The battery for the Galaxy Watch 5 is rated for 40 hours and the Pro for 80 hours.

When it comes to the two watches, there is a major difference. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is more designed for outdoor fanatics, whereas the baseline model is for the average user.

When it comes to sizes, the Galaxy Watch 5 will be available in 40mm and 44mm, and the Pro will be available in a 45mm size. Other new features include an enhanced 3-in-1 BioActive sensor. This will offer an analysis of ECGs, heart rate, and body composition. It will also have advanced sleep tracking features, such as sleep coaching.

These new watches also have built-in GPS, contactless payments, can have LTE, and feature Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi. If that weren’t enough, they would feature 5ATM (Waterproof up to 50 meters) and IP68 dust resistance.

One of the new features is also the body temperature sensor, which will enhance sleep tracking. The Galaxy Watch 5’s major changes are the durable sapphire crystal display, the curvier back for better skin contact with the sensor, and the software itself.

It will feature the One UI Watch 4.5, offering several accessibility features on the watch itself. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is more durable, boasting a titanium case and a 29 GPa sapphire crystal display with a neat magnetic clasp.

With Pro, users can also download GPX routes for hiking and cycling, and it even features turn-by-turn navigation. For those who desire to spend more time in the great outdoors, the new Galaxy Watch 5 is for them.

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be released on August 26, 2022, and have begun pre-orders today. Galaxy Watch 5 is $279.99, and the Pro is $449.99. For those who want the LTE version, that’s an extra $50.

What fans can expect from the Samsung Buds 2 Pro

In addition to other technology, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro was also revealed. The company stated that they will be smaller and more comfortable than the previous model and will now support 24-bit audio playback over Bluetooth. That is if the user has a Samsung phone.

Samsung Mobile @SamsungMobile



Learn more: Experience your favorite audio the way it’s meant to be heard. Immerse yourself in your favorite jam with the new #GalaxyBuds2Pro – the ultimate Hi-Fi sound, now wireless. #SamsungUnpacked Learn more: smsng.co/Buds2Pro_Annou… Experience your favorite audio the way it’s meant to be heard. Immerse yourself in your favorite jam with the new #GalaxyBuds2Pro – the ultimate Hi-Fi sound, now wireless. #SamsungUnpacked Learn more: smsng.co/Buds2Pro_Annou… https://t.co/Zr6mED1rG2

Specifically, the earbuds are 15% smaller and will cut back on the feeling of the users’ ears being plugged up while they’re in use. They also have solid battery life. For users that activate ANC (Active Noise Cancelation), the buds will last for 5 hours with it turned on and 8 hours without.

With the case, they have 20 hours with ANC and 30 hours without ANC as well. Another point Samsung took the time to focus on was that these earbuds are made of recycled plastics, going into great detail to talk about this.

Speaking of the material, the Buds 2 Pro is also rated IPX7 for water and sweat resistance, making them useful for a workout or by the pool.

While the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can switch automatically between Samsung devices, they cannot be paired with two audio sources at the same time. It also features Hi-Fi wireless playback.

In addition, it also has 360-degree audio that has been enhanced via improved multichannel immersion. They boast Bluetooth 5.3 and are LE Audio ready.

Like the Galaxy Watch 5, it releases on August 26, 2022, and can be pre-ordered from today onwards. The Buds 2 Pro will be available for $229.99 and is offered in black, white, and purple.

Samsung made some major reveals and announcements during the Unpacked presentation, and both the products are sure to please fans going forward into 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi