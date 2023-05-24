Adidas Originals New Watch Collection SS23: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The newest Spring/Summer 2023 watch collection from Adidas Originals brings its sporty edge to the world of time management. The line, which embraces the brand's unique side, consists of digital, chronograph, and analog watches that radiate youthful vitality and street culture allusions.

This collection offers three distinctive styles, namely Expression One, City Tech Two, and Retro Pop Digital. Each of these styles is made in different colorways.

The Adidas Originals SS23 watch collection ranges from $99 to $199 USD. The collection is now available on Adidas' official website as well as at selected retailers.

Adidas Originals New Watch SS23 collection offers three new styles in varying color options

Here's a detailed look at the three styles of timepieces offered under the new range (Image via Sportskeeda)

Adidas Originals, the leading lifestyle and fashion label, has launched its latest watch collection for Spring/Summer 2023. The collection showcases the brand's athletic edge and unconventional spirit, featuring new models of analog, chronograph, and digital watches inspired by street culture and technology.

The description of the new SS23 timepiece collection on the brand’s website reads,

“Inspired by Sports and worn on the Street, the new adidas Originals timepieces collection is true to the brand DNA. The watches offer a modern take on classic silhouettes, mixing the best of watch design and technology together with references to the rich heritage of the brand and to the street culture inspiration.”

It further continues,

“Innovation and attention to sustainability are among the distinctive features of the collection, which is composed of analog watches, chronographs and digital watches in a wide variety of materials. Each creation is designed with the iconic Trefoil logo.”

The collection consists of three series: Expression One, City Tech Two, and Retro Pop Digital. Each series has its own distinctive design, features, and personality, catering to the different tastes and preferences of the young creators at heart.

The Expression One series is a minimalist and impactful watch that captures the essence of adidas Originals. It has a 44-mm case made of recycled stainless steel and mineral crystals, a sleek dial, and a silicone strap. The watch comes in two colorways: gold metallic with black or matte gunmetal with mineral green.

The Expression One is perfect for those who want a simple but striking timepiece that can be customized to suit their mood and style. This series offers the highest-priced timepiece in the new collection for $199.

The City Tech Two series is a modern and functional watch that combines technology and design. It has a shock-resistant resin case with a digital display that shows the time, date, countdown timer, stopwatch, and world time. The watch also has a backlight function and a water resistance of up to 50 meters. The watch comes in three colorways: black with red accents, white with blue accents, or grey with green accents.

All the three styles are offered in multiple color options (Image via Adidas.com)

The City Tech Two is ideal for those who need a versatile and reliable watch that can keep up with their active lifestyle. This style is priced at $129.

The Retro Pop Digital series is a retro-inspired and playful watch that brings back '80s vibes. It has a rectangular case with a digital display that shows the time, date, alarm, and stopwatch. The watch also has a backlight function and a water resistance of up to 30 meters. The watch comes in three colorways: royal blue, black, or white.

The Retro Pop Digital is great for those who love a nostalgic and fun watch that adds a pop of color to their outfit. These are marked with a price tag of $99.

The Adidas Originals SS23 watch collection is more than just an accessory. It is a way of expressing oneself and celebrating the moment. Whether it is minimalist, modern, or retro, there is a watch for everyone in this collection.

