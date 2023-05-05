Where to buy Fossil 'Star Wars' watch collections: Price and more details explored

Fossil is known for its timeless and classic designs which often incorporate vintage-inspired elements. The brand has a reputation for producing high-quality products that are both stylish and functional. Fossil's watches, in particular, are popular for their unique designs and durable construction.

On May 4th, the brand, in celebration of 40th aniverssary of Return of the Jedi, has released a limited collection of Star Wars watches and jewelry, featuring leather and stainless steel watches inspired by iconic characters such as Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Han Solo, and Chewbacca.

The Fossil Star Wars collection includes six limited-edition watches and five special edition watches. The prices range from approximately $337 to $475 is now available to purchase on Fossil's website.

Fossil 'Star Wars' watch collections come with individual special numbering and collector's box

The six limited-edition Fossil Star Wars watches include Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Leia Organa, Chewie, C-3PO, and R2-D2. Featuring a square casing and an open-faced automatic movement, the C-3PO watch arrives in a rich gold tone to bring the fan-favorite bot to life.

The design of R2-D2's watch captures its personality well, even down to the day/night indication and the repair tool arm serving as the minute hand. The Chewbacca-inspired design pays homage to his characteristic bandolier, and the Leia Organa model is inspired by her classic Endor outfit with classic stripes and a leather addie strap.

The Luke Skywalker watch features a split-color black-and-white dial that nods to his signature Lightsaber with luminous green accents. Each variant's case back is etched with a full-color image of the piece's namesake character.

On the other hand, the Fossil five-piece limited-edition set features rubber straps and dials decorated with comic-book-style images of Boba Fett, R2-D2, Stormtroopers, Darth Vader, along with the Star Wars logo.

The watches are available in different materials and colors, and many feature special touches like custom engraving, character accents, and limited edition designs.

In addition to watches, the Fossil Star Wars collaboration also includes a range of accessories, such as rings, necklaces, and keychains, that feature Star Wars designs and characters.

These accessories allow fans to show their love for the franchise in a more subtle way, while still incorporating elements of the Star Wars universe into their daily lives.

The Fossil Star Wars watch collection is inspired by the iconic characters of the Star Wars franchise. The watches feature leather and stainless steel straps, and some models have semi-transparent black dials with cut-out windows and etched braiding detail on the back of the watch.

The Luke Skywalker timepiece has a glowing green lightsaber as the second hand, while the R2-D2 watch includes Japanese high technology, along with a minute hand shaped like the droid’s repair tool arm.

Some of the watches have mechanical movements, including a C-3PO-themed one and a gold-toned model dedicated to R2-D2 and featuring a skeletonized design.

Fossil Star Wars collaboration offers fans of the franchise the opportunity to express their love for Star Wars in a stylish and practical way. The collection combines Fossil's high-quality craftsmanship with the iconic imagery and characters of Star Wars, resulting in a range of products that are both functional and fashionable.

