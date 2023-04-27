Size? exclusive x Adidas Originals Archive Mexicana Cinco De Mayo Sneaker Pack: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

Adidas' archive portfolio and UK-based shop Size? frequently showcases vintage styles to create exclusive hues in a bid to celebrate particular festivities. Size? is now releasing an exclusive pack of Adidas Originals Archive Mexicana to honor Cinco de Mayo, as a part of the St. Patrick's Day celebration.

The Size? exclusive Adidas Originals Archive Mexicana Cinco De Mayo sneaker pack is set to be released on April 29, 2023, exclusively via a raffle conducted by Size?. The sneakers will then drop on May 5, coinciding with the actual date of Cinco de Mayo. The shoes will be available in men's sizes only and will retail for £90 (approximately $124) per pair.

Size? exclusive x Adidas Originals Archive Mexicana Cinco De Mayo Sneaker Pack will offer two colorways in purple and red

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Size?)

The Mexicana made its debut at the 1968 Mexico Olympic Games. The model is now available in two colors from Size?, featuring fine leather embellishments on suede-wrapped uppers with striking red, purple, green, and yellow hues. The lateral collar is branded with golden foil Mexicana, and the Three Stripes logo is displayed in red on the pair with the "Red" color scheme and purple on the pair with the "Purple" color scheme.

The description of the new sneaker pack on the Size? official blog page reads:

“A true homage to one of the biggest days in the Mexican calendar, Cinco de Mayo translates as the ‘Fifth of May’, referencing the celebration which marks Mexico’s victory over the French Empire in 1862. Both pairs are teeming with vibrant colours - much like the city streets of Mexico during the yearly holiday - transporting the rich hues onto an authentic, streamlined adidas Originals silhouette.”

It further continues,

“With its beginnings at the Mexico Olympic Games of ’68, the Mexicana is amongst the OG silhouettes of 3-Stripe heritage. With its initial purpose as a sporting silhouette, the Mexicana has - like many other adidas Originals classics - become a sought-after design on and off the terraces; its name is firmly etched into the history books of 3-Stripes.”

The two brands have teamed up to create a special edition of the Archive Mexicana sneaker pack, inspired by one of the most important dates in the Mexican calendar: Cinco de Mayo.

Cinco de Mayo, which means "Fifth of May" in Spanish, is a celebration that commemorates Mexico's victory over the French Empire in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. The event is widely celebrated in Mexico and the United States, as well as in other parts of the world, with parades, music, food, and festivities.

To honor this occasion, Size? and Adidas Originals have reimagined two pairs of the Adidas Mexicana, a classic silhouette from the 1970s that was originally designed for indoor soccer.

The shoes feature vibrant orange and purple colorways, with red, yellow, and green accents that evoke the colors of the Mexican flag.

You only need to enter the draw using Size? brand's launches app, and if you're lucky, this will then be sent to your requested address the day after the draw concludes. The process is also really simple.

