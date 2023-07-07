Too Hot to Handle is set to make a return on Netflix on July 14, 2023, with yet another sizzling season. The new season will introduce an infamous serial dater Dre Woodard to the viewers. The Atlanta, Georgia native is ready to heat things up on the highly anticipated fifth season of Netflix's hit reality dating show.

As the countdown to the premiere begins, Too Hot to Handle fans are eager to learn more about the cast members and the revelation they'll face aboard a yacht in the Caribbean. As mentioned earlier, Dre Woodard, officially known as Shedre Woodard is one of the contestants on the show.

Too Hot to Handle contestant Dre Woodard recently graduated from CAU

The upcoming installment of Too Hot to Handle will follow a group of ten hot singletons who are known for their commitment issues. Little do they know, they're in for a surprise.

The contestants initially believe that they are part of a reality show called Love Overboard. Their true test lies in forming genuine romantic connections without any physical intimacy after they are introduced to the AI host, Lana. Every moment of weakness comes at a cost, as money is deducted from the $200,000 prize pot that the group hopes to win.

In the teaser shared by Netflix on social media, Dre is seen delivering one of the iconic lines about the fake show. He goes on to say "We got a boat with a**," with little to no information that the singletons are soon going to be introduced to the OG show, Too Hot to Handle.

The show will introduce the recent graduate as their "gorgeous Southern Bae" hailing from Atlanta, United States. Dre Woodard graduated from Clark Atlanta University six weeks ago. He has completed his graduation in Bachelor of Arts in Mass Media Arts with a concentration in Radio, TV, and Film.

In an emotional post dedicated to his time at the university, he wrote that he has overcome challenges, pushed himself beyond limits, and grown in ways he never thought was possible.

"[On] Saturday, I celebrate not just my academic achievements, but also the friendships forged, the lessons learned, and the memories cherished."

With his recent graduation, Dre has found post-student life to be quite promising, as evident from his Instagram bio. It proudly declares him an "actor," "model," and "entrepreneur."

Hailing from a family of thirteen siblings, Dre Woodard is no stranger to raising his voice and commanding attention, making him well-equipped to navigate the challenges that lie ahead.

Netflix's description of the contestant starts with the revelation of an interesting fact about him.

"Forget Southern Belle and let us introduce our gorgeous Southern Bae, Dre. Dre goes on a date with someone new every day of the week that ends in a ‘Y’. However, there’s nowhere to hide at the retreat. Our talking cone is going to need to keep her eyes and ears peeled!" the description reads.

However, for the serial dater, the retreat leaves no room for such escapades. Tune in to watch if Dre can adapt to the absence of his usual dating adventures in the upcoming season of Too Hot to Handle. As mentioned earlier, the series is set to be released on Netflix on July 14, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes