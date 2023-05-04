When did Francesca Farago begin dating Jesse “Sulli” Sullivan? Relationship explored as Too Hot To Handle alum gets engaged

Francesca Farago, star of Too Hot to Handle, seems to have found her partner in TikTok sensation Jesse "Sulli" Sullivan. As of this Tuesday, May 2, Francesca Farago shared the engagement news on social media. The couple started dating in July 2021, but took a break a year later.

During this time, Francesca also appeared on another Netflix dating reality show, Perfect Match, where she dated Dom Gabriel, Damian Powers, and Abbey Humphreys. As soon as the filming for this show was completed, she and Jesse began dating again.

While posting a carousel of photos announcing her engagement on Instagram, Francesca Farago deemed it the "most magical night ever." As per the pictures, for the big night, Jesse "Sulli" Sullivan wore a suit, whereas Francesca was seen in a champagne-colored gown.

The relationship timeline of Francesca Farago and Jesse "Sulli" Sullivan was revealed

In June 2022, Francesca Farago appeared on the Past Your Bedtime podcast to discuss her relationship timeline with Jesse "Sulli" Sullivan.

She recalled meeting Sullivan a year back, in June 2021, for a TikTok live event that she was hosting for Pride Month. Jesse "Sulli" Sullivan and his child participated in the event as trailblazers.

In preparation for the event, the two met on a Zoom call. Farago was in Mexico at the time, while Sullivan was in Los Angeles. In the podcast interview, Farago shared the following:

“Right when I saw him in rehearsals, I was like damn, who is this? I remember running around the house in Mexico, and I’d be like, ‘I think I found my new boyfriend! It kind of went pretty quickly. I feel like I asked you to be my boyfriend like a week after we met. And then I got stuck in Canada for four months so we were doing long distance.”

Adding to this conversation, Jesse "Sulli" Sullivan also said:

“Basically, yeah, like a week after we met, she was like, ‘Do you wanna be my boyfriend?’ I was like, ‘Hell yeah, I wanna be your boyfriend!’”

Jesse "Sulli" Sullivan and Francesca Farago shared their favorite things about each other

During the same podcast interview, both stars also discussed the things they like about one another. Addressing the Perfect Match star, Jesse "Sulli" Sullivan mentioned:

“My favorite thing about you is that you are, like, freakishly kind. And you love the people around you, you’re so giving and caring. When I first met you, I was like, almost gonna be kind of scared of you, because look at you. And you’re not like that, you’re just a little gummy bear on the inside. It’s so cute.”

When it was Farago's turn, she said:

“I feel like my favorite thing about you is you’re the sweetest person I’ve ever met. You’ve always been so so so nice to me. The way you are with Arlo is just so freaking cute. I don’t know, we just have like, these little like, inside kind of cute things that we do, and I just feel at home with you.”

Previously, Farago was engaged to Too Hot to Handle castmate Harry Jowsey during the season 1 reunion special, but the two ended their relationship in 2021 due to some personal reasons.

