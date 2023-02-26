"It was really uncomfy": The Perfect Match star Francesca Farago dishes on filming the Netflix reality show

The Perfect Match star Francesca Farago appeared on Nick Viall's podcast Viall Files and opened up about the difficulties of filming the reality show. The star was previously seen on Too Hot To Handle and then appeared for another shot at finding love in the new series. In her podcast appearance, she opened up about her time filming and the uncomfortable format of the show.

Francesca appeared on the Vialls Files podcast on Thursday, February 23, 2023, and stated how the production team of the the Perfect Match messed up the format in that women had to share a room with the men, a rule that the cast hadn't explained before. She said:

"It was really uncomfy. I don't think a lot of people were comfortable with it and a lot of people didn't know that that was the fact when they left for filming."

The Perfect Match star Francesca Farago opens up about filming the show

Francesca appeared on Nick Viall's podcast and talked about how the cast wasn't made aware of some rules and regulations and that the show messed up its logistics. She also said that if she had known the truth, she wouldn't have participated in the filming of the show.

The Perfect Match star said:

"I was told that we would not be sharing rooms with men. I was told it would be girls and boys, separate houses. So, I was like, 'Perfect, I'll do it.' But I'm not going to do it if I'm having to share a room because I had to do it with my ex on a show and I regretted it."

Francesca also revealed that she experienced an emotional breakdown after the rules changed, which wasn't captured on camera and lasted for more than a day. She also expressed how she decided to stop worrying about how she would be portrayed on the screen as she would never be able to predict it anyway.

The Too Hot To Handle alum expressed that she wanted to portray being a "likable villain" and thought the audience's response to her screentime would be good, but after the series aired, she realized that wasn't the case as she couldn't pick and choose what to put out in front of the viewers.

She also opened up about her relationship with Dom, who previously appeared on The Mole, and expressed that their energy didn't match at one point. She later dated Love is Blind star Damian Powers. The star explained that she wasn't "as obsessed with Dom as he was with her." She further said:

"I noticed myself..kind of..taking a step back and I was trying to block out that I knew Damian on the board. I didn't think I was gonna bring him in for myself. But knowing that it was looming over my head was also factoring into me not being able to go full force. I just knew I had to end it and move on so he could find someone else."

However, the Perfect Match cast member revealed that she and The Mole star are now great friends and shared mutual respect and admiration post the show.

Francesca also opened up about her current relationship with TikTok star Jesse Sullivan. The couple met after filming for the Perfect Match wrapped and have been going strong. She said:

"He's definitely the one, 100 percent. I wanted to be engaged yesterday. It was originally going to be a huge surprise...the ring was gonna be a surprise, the day was gonna be a surprise...but I want to have a say."

Hosted by Nick Lachey, the Perfect Match puts couples' emotional and physical connections to the test by having them participate in different challenges. The winners are allowed to choose two new singles for the group, either for themselves or their fellow contestants. By the end of the night, contestants who are still single will be eliminated from the competition.

All the episodes have been released and are currently streaming on Netflix. The next episode will be available on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

