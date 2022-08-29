What happened between Nick Viall and Blake Horstman? The Bachelorette alum opened up about feud at MTV VMAs

Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstman opened up about his feud with Nick Viall and revealed that there was no end to it at MTV's Video Music Awards (VMAs).

While marking his debut at the award show held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, August 28, 2022, Blake confessed that he is "past trying to work things out" with Nick Viall despite trying multiple times and stating that "it's impossible with him."

The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum also wondered why Nick still had issues before going on to say that the latter didn't like him "for whatever reason." Blake added:

“It’s been years. I’ve just given up at this point. So yeah, it is what it is.”

Check out what the feud between the Bachelor Nation stars is all about.

Details on feud between Nick and Blake explored

Blake Horstaman and Nick Viall's feud began in August 2019 after Caelyn Miller-Keyes accused the former of being a womanizer on the premiere episode of Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

Caelyn opened up about her being intimate with Blake before the show started filming, only to find out that the same happened with Kristina Schulman the night prior. Blake's heated conversations with both the ladies made it to the season, following which he released text messages he exchanged with Caelyn.

After Caelyn received several backlashes from Bachelor Nation fans, Blake deleted the posts containing the messages and revealed that his intention was not to attack her but to clear his name, which was presented in a wrongfully throughout the show.

Speaking about his side of the story outside of the show, Blake said:

"The text messages were the last things that I wanted to do..I know that it's not good but I feel like I have no other choice but to release those. I hope Caelyn can forgive me one day, but my character and my name being attacked like that..I feel like I have no other choice."

After the incident occurred, Nick Viall shared his opinion on his podcast, Viall Files, and said that he didn't feel that Blake was remorseful for all the hate Caelyn received after the text message leak. He said:

“I know by talking to a lot of people over the weekend that Blake admitted, "I know that she is going to look bad,"I know that he threatened people about releasing these text messages for months in anticipations coming up, which makes it all that more premeditated. Then he ended up deleting it when it got really nasty, but it’s not like he didn’t realize.”

Nick also stated that Blake needed to change his image since he was being manipulative in his actions. He said:

“It was more important for him to try to change people’s opinions back to like, ‘Oh, Blake is just a sweet boy who this was just one weekend where he got a little drunk and had a little bit of s*x.’ No, he’s been, like, f***ing like crazy for an entire year."

Blake, for his part, didn't appreciate Nick's comments and when asked if he would ever want to appear on the latter's podcast, he stated that he would "rather s**t in my hand and clap." The alum is currently dating Giannina Gibelli.

Nick Viall has had multiple feuds with many from the Bachelor Nation, including former Bachelorette Katie Thurston, who has his number blocked. When Blake was asked about the same, he also revealed that he had blocked Nick's number.

Edited by Priya Majumdar