Too Hot To Handle: Couples who broke up after filming their season

There are many single men and women who come to Too Hot to Handle with issues regarding commitment and trust. However, after undergoing Lana's test, many of them have made true connections and found true love. The show format is clear and simple, as the couples have to make emotional connections without getting involved s*xually.

Since Too Hot to Handle was first released in 2020, it has become a hit, and many contestants have fallen in love and are still in relationships with that person. However, the show also featured many contestants who formed a great relationship but separated afterward after filming Too Hot to Handle.

Tabitha Clifft and Chase DeMoor and 9 other couples who ended their relationship after Too Hot to Handle

1) Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago

Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago (Image via Instagram/ @harryjowsey/ @francescafarago)

Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago's relationship ended eight months after the show finished filming due to some differences. However, it didn't last long because during the Too Hot to Handle season 1 reunion, it was revealed that they are dating again and have also become engaged to their respective partners. The couple dated for a few more months before deciding to end their relationship in May 2021.

2) Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend

Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend (Image via Instagram/ @sharrontownsendofficial/ @imrhondapaul)

After making a connection on the show in season 1, the news came out on April 2020 that Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend have ended their relationship. During an interview with Women's Health, Paul cited long distance as the reason for their breakup.

3) Lydia Clyma and David Birtwistle

Lydia Clyma and David Birtwistle (Image via Instagram/ @lydiaclyma/ @david.birtwistle)

There was reportedly a strong connection between Lydia Clyma and David Birtwistle in the first season of the show. However, the separation news came out back in April 2020 when David announced the same, further mentioning:

“Lydia and I have got such a beautiful relationship. She holds a special place in my heart.”

4) Marvin Anthony and Melinda Melrose

Marvin Anthony and Melinda Melrose (Image via Instagram/ @marvin.anthony_, @melinda_melrose)

Marvin Anthony and Melinda Melrose were contestants on the show's second season, where they formed a strong bond. However, when the show's reunion aired in July 2021, it was revealed that both of them had ended their relationship. According to Melinda's comments on the show:

"We had that thing which we built up during the show, and when we got home we started having arguments. We clash a lot."

5) Tabitha Clifft and Chase DeMoor

Tabitha Clifft and Chase DeMoor (Image via Instagram/ @tabitha.clifft/ @chasedemoor)

A total surprise for the Too Hot to Handle fans was Tabitha Clifft's relationship with Chase DeMoor in season 2. In an interview with Capital, Chase DeMoor mentioned the following:

“Me and Tabitha… there was a lot of things that they didn’t show, like at the white party we actually the green light. Me and Tabitha actually have a really great relationship, she calls me at like four o’clock in the morning so I turn on the light and talk to her a little bit.”

The time of their breakup hasn't been revealed, but the reason for the breakup has been cited as long distance, according to US Weekly.

6) Carly Lawrence and Joey Joy

Carly Lawrence and Joey Joy (Image via Instagram/ @joeyjoy/ @carlylawrence_)

Carly and Joey had a great run on the show's season 2, but after the show, the former shared a post on Instagram announcing that she is single back in August 2021. According to Screen Rant, Carly cited the fact that Joey dated another woman while he was dating her, which led to eventual breakup of the two's relationship.

7) Robert Van Tromp and Christina Carmela

Robert Van Tromp and Christina Carmela (Image via Instagram/ @robertvantromp, @cristinacarmella)

Both stars appeared on season 2 of Too Hot to Handle and started dating soon, but it didn't last long. Nine months after the show ended, both couples announced their breakup in September 2021, stating long distance as the reason for the split. According to a Daily Mail interview, Robert Van Tromp said the following:

"It's been a mutual decision in terms of parting ways because we both have the same frustrations when it comes to the process, the way the show has happened and even though I think there may be potential down the line, in however months or years to come, I feel like in this moment it's gotten very challenging, and it has pushed us further apart.”

8) Holly Scarfone and Nathan Soan Mngomezulu

Holly Scarfone and Nathan Soan Mngomezulu (Image via Instagram/ @hollyscarfone/ @nathsoan)

In season 3 of Too Hot to Handle, Holly Scarfone and Nathan Soan Mngomezulu developed a close bond. However, during the reunion episode, the pair revealed they broke up due to a busy schedule and the COVID-19 pandemic, which made the couple grow distant. Currently, both of them are focused on their own career and self-development.

9) Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson

Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson (Image via Instagram/ @_beauxraymond_, @harryjohnson92)

Their relationship in season 3 was not only the result of a great friendship but also a sign of personal growth. In the end, they won season 3 of Too Hot to Handle. On the January 26, 2022, reunion episode, it was revealed that the stars are not together anymore. According to Beaux Raymond:

"When we got home, it was going from being with each other every single day and then nothing at all, which was really hard. We stay in contact, always have been in contact and we're really close too, which is nice.”

10) Jawahir Khalifa and Nick Kici

Jawahir Khalifa and Nick Kici (Image via Instagram/ @jawahirkhalifa/ @nickkici)

Jawahir and Nick were both featured in the latest season of Too Hot to Handle, where they not only made a great connection but also won the trophy for season 4. However, it was recently announced that the couple is no longer together.

Jawahir Khalifa explained the reason for the breakup during an interview with The Wayne Ayers Podcast a few months ago. According to her:

“I did suspect of him cheating in our relationship. He was deleting conversations off his phone, and we would go to a yoga place, and he would be like flirting with a girl at the yoga place.”

The latest episode of Too Hot to Handle will be available on Netflix on July 14, 2023.

