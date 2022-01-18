Who is Holly Scarfone from ‘Too Hot To Handle’? Travel enthusiast loves a good accent

Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle returns with a brand new season this week. All set to win the prize money, Holly Scarfone is among the ten contestants who will appear on the dating series.

Hailing from Colorado, USA, Scarfone talked about her preferences in men in the introductory clip of the show. She said:

"I love a good accent, honestly, who doesn’t. [It] kind of makes my heart melt a little bit I would say. International boys!”

Scarfone further added:

“I’m a little bit of a wild child, I’m always just doing what I want to do. Maybe if there’s a couple of guys fighting over me, I might love it a little bit. I don’t like feeling tied down so I do like an open-minded guy for sure.”

Going by her Instagram feed, the party lover is an avid traveler as well. Her Insta-story highlights mention all the places she has visited which are Miami, Puerto Rico, Lake Tahoe, Denver, Mexico, Monaco, and more.

Holly Scarfone is a psychology student

According to her E! News bio, Scarfone is a model as well as a psychology student. She is pursuing her education at the University of Colorado.

The 23-year-old follows the “work hard, play hard” mantra and when she is not doing either, she would like to spend time with a partner.

Scarfone describes herself as “se*ually radiant” and confident. The 23-year-old also adds that she’s not planning to settle down soon.

The contestant believes she is made for Too Hot To Handle and is all set to have fun on the show.

When will ‘Too Hot To Handle’ air?

Too Hot To Handle Season 3 will premiere this Wednesday, January 19, on Netflix. It is expected to have ten episodes in total, similar to the second season. The dating series launched in 2020 and since then it has managed to rake in many fans.

The concept of the series brings a group of attractive adults together under one roof where there is only one rule. No one should get involved in any kind of intimacy.

If they break the rules, money gets deducted from the collective cash prize of $200,000. The inspiration of the show is one of Seinfeld’s episode, titled The Contest.

Apart from Scarfone, the remaining contestants include Stevan Ditter, Truth, Jazlyn “Jazz” Holloway, Patrick Mullen, Beaux Raymond, Nathan Soan Mngomezulu, Harry Johnson, Georgia Hassarati and Izzy Fairthorne.

