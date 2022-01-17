Who is Stevan Ditter? 'Too Hot To Handle' model likes a British accent

Stevan Ditter is one of the 10 contestants of Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle Season 3. He is a 26-year-old Los Angeles native working as a tattooed model.

In an introductory clip posted on the show’s Instagram account, Ditter explained what kind of ladies he’s attracted to. He mentioned that he likes girls with a British accent.

Listing his preferences, Ditter said:

“I don’t like the good girls as it bores me man, I don’t know. I love a British accent. I don’t know what it is but they’re just bred in a different light. I am just here to make them go crazy.”

It seems like he is all set to have some fun in the upcoming reality series. Will he find the one who ticks his boxes? Only time will tell.

Story behind Stevan Ditter’s unique name

Ditter’s name has a backstory, according to E! News. Apparently, the Too Hot To Handle contestant’s father wanted to name him Evan and his mother preferred Steve. So the parents decided to merge their chosen names and call their son Stevan.

It further stated that the handsome hunk has had a reputation as a playboy since his teen life. He was reportedly named “the biggest flirt in high school” and described himself as a loud and obnoxious person.

Coming back to his introductory video, the model is also a DJ who has worked at a few pubs in Miami, LA and New York. Ditter believes that his profession attracts girls even though DJs may not be better-looking. He loves to throw parties and experience life as he wants, with no strings attached. Ditter’s modeling work is signed by Verge Agency.

All about ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Season 3

Too Hot To Handle was launched on Netflix in 2020 and since then, it has given rise two hit seasons. In the upcoming Season 3, the show’s concept remains the same, however, there is a change in the prize money.

Earlier, it was $100,000 which has now been doubled to $200,000. With higher stakes, the contestants have to be extremely careful of breaking the rules.

The participants of the reality show include Holly Scarfone, Stevan Ditter, Nathan Soan Mngomezulu, Jazlyn “Jazz” Holloway, Harry Johnson, Izzy Fairthorne, Patrick Mullen, Truth, Beaux Raymond and Georgia Hassarati.

Also Read Article Continues below

Too Hot To Handle Season 3 will premiere on Wednesday January 19, on Netflix.

Edited by Danyal Arabi