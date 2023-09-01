"Too much to deal with": RHOBH star Kyle Richards opens up about separation from Mauricio Umansky

RHOBH's Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were the most formidable duo throughout the show's 12 seasons. While the other couples had dramatic disputes, with some even ending their marriages, Kyle and Mauricio were indomitable. Until a People Magazine exclusive announced their unexpected separation after 27 years together, on July 3, 2023. The next day, divorce rumors were put to rest by the couple, who said they were just facing a tough time.

Kyle recently took to Amazon Live, to recap her family's recent vacation in Italy, which also featured Mauricio. Here, the RHOBH star discussed how her relationship being dissected by the public made it overwhelming for them to individually work through their issue.

Kyle said:

"It's just too much to deal with right now."

"We still care about each other," RHOBH's Kyle Richards opens up about her relationship

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky met each other at a club in 1994 and got engaged the same year. They then walked down the aisle in 1996. The RHOBH couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in 2021. Shortly after, in an interview with Bravo Insider, Mauricio even mentioned that the couple were going stronger than ever, intent on spending forever with each other.

Umansky said:

"...I definitely intend to spend the rest of my life with her. So hopefully it'll be at least another 25 years, and maybe another 50."

Just two years after their grand silver jubilee celebration, Kyle was spotted without her engagement ring, which led to speculations of their relationship getting strained and that they were getting a divorce. They wasted no time putting both rumors to rest in April 2023, reassuring that the couple was not doing any of these things.

However, on July 3, 2023, People Magazine "confirmed" the unexpected separation of the fan-favorite RHOBH pair. In the exclusive, details were provided by a source close to Kyle and Mauricio, who stated that they'd been split up for a while but were still staying in the same house.

Allison DuBois, a psychic who appeared early in RHOBH, believes she's the only one who "saw it coming" as she had warned Kyle that Mauricio would "never emotionally fulfill" her.

The following day, Kyle made an Instagram post denying any rumors of divorce, asking their devoted followers to allow the couple to resolve their problems privately.

This month, RHOBH's Kyle Richards hosted an Amazon Live session to share the highlights of her big family trip to Italy and also answer any fan questions. She spoke fondly about their recent travels. She also discussed the difficulties the couple faced in tackling this intimate matter for a variety of reasons.

A fan asked her how the couple were doing at the moment, which she felt was a heavy question. With their relationship under a magnifying glass, the separation had become too much for the couple to tackle.

Kyle said:

"You know this has been very hard to do... it's playing out with so many people having eyes on us..."

Kyle went on to express that she and Mauricio held each other in the highest regard, with nothing but good intentions, and do, in fact, still care for each other.

Both individuals had been part of alleged cheating scandals. In 2022, Mauricio was suspected of two-timing Kyle with fellow RHOBH cast member Dorit Kemsley. Mauricio and Dorit blatantly denied the accusations. In 2023, rumors of Kyle dating the female country music artist Morgan Wade started to surface. Fans noticed their matching tattoos and rings, which they believe solidified their theory.

Kyle and Morgan shut down these rumors. However, something the RHOBH starlet had previously said during the reunion, regarding this matching heart tattoo still sticks out as odd to the audience.

Kyle said:

"This heart is a heart, and it means something to me."

In another Amazon Live in July, Kyle addressed a question many fans had: How were their kids feeling about this? They have four daughters, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia, and Farrah, Kyle's daughter from her last marriage. Richards explained their maturity and understanding of the situation.

Talking about her daughters, Kyle said:

"They're old enough to understand that not everything is perfect all of the time, and that's okay, and no matter what, they're loved."

While the RHOBH duo is going through a difficult separation, they continue to remain on positive terms, with an obscure future ahead of them.

More revelations are yet to be made. Kyle Richards, the only remaining original cast member, returns with RHOBH season 13, premiering on November 1, 2023. It will stream on Peacock and also be available to view on BravoTV.com or the Bravo app.