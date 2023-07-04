"False stories": RHOBH star Kyle Richards shuts down separation rumors

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky have recently been under the microscope thanks to speculations about their marital status. PEOPLE recently reported that the two are allegedly separated, as per an anonymous source.

However, in response, Kyle took to social media to debunk the claims and stated that while the couple has had a rough year, they’re not getting a divorce. She added that the past year has been the "most challenging one" yet for their marriage, but they love and respect each other tremendously.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have been married for 27 years

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky first met in 1994 at a nightclub, soon after Kyle got divorced from Guraish Aldjufrie. The same year they, Umansky popped the question and they were married two years later.

In 2021, the RHOBH star recalled the early days of their relationship while in conversion with The Knot and stated that it was like a dream for her, saying:

"The moment we started dating, I just felt like he was the one."

During the same conversation, Kyle stated that they were initially going to have a summer wedding but had to postpone it as she was pregnant with Alexia, who the couple welcomed into the world in June 1996.

Four years later, the RHOBH couple welcomed Sophia into their lives, followed by Portia in 2008. Two years after welcoming their first daughter, they starred in the Bravo show.

In 2013, the couple spoke to PEOPLE during Cirque Du Soleil’s One Night for One Drop in Las Vegas. At the time, Umansky said that they’re the same with or without the cameras and are “super real.”

"We don’t have any secrets to hide. That’s one thing we talked about, the skeletons in the closet, and we can handle our worst skeletons," she added.

In 2017, the RHOBH couple moved to a house in “the valley,” North of Los Angeles and put up their Bel Air residence for sale.

In 2021, they celebrated their 25th anniversary. Kyle Richards took to social media to celebrate the milestone and called their family her “greatest accomplishment.” The same year, they spoke to Bravo Insider about the relationship and Kyle said that they’re really proud to be good role models to their daughters.

The Real Housewives cast member was subjected to separation rumors in April 2023 for the first time when Richards was spotted without her wedding ring. At the time, Umansky appeared on the Two T’s in a Pod podcast and called the rumors “dumb.”

On July 3, 2023, the rumors resurfaced as sources claimed that the couple has been separated for a while. However, Kyle took to Instagram to shut the rumors down once again and clarified that the stories are false.

RHOBH is set to return to screens with season 13 later this year.

