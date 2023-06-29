“We were laughing it off”: RHOBH star Kyle Richards opens up about making up with Kathy Hilton

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) alum Kyle Richards and her sister Kathy Hilton have finally made up. The sisters had a full circle moment in Aspen recently, which is where their issues started in the first place. They were in Aspen to celebrate their niece’s wedding, where Kathy apologized to her sister.

The RHOBH star opened up about the incident on Amazon Live and said that her sister came in, apologized, and told her that it wasn’t her fault. She added that it meant a lot to her.

"We were kinda laughing it off, some people were watching us and filming us with their phones. But it actually meant a lot to me."

What happened between RHOBH star Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton?

During the Amazon Live, the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star, Kyle Richards, said that the wedding was really moving and it felt great to have all of them together again. This included her sisters and their children since more often than not, someone or the other couldn’t come together for a family reunion.

The three sisters have twelve kids in total, who all made it to the celebration. She added that they all wore cowboy hats and that Kathy apologized to her. The RHOBH star added that she hopes it stays the same.

While the Bravo celebrities’ family feud isn’t something that the fans are unfamiliar with, during season 12, things blew up beyond proportion during a trip to Aspen. According to former cast member Lisa Rinna, Kathy was having “an absolute meltdown” at the time. She added:

"She’s screaming she ‘made’ Kyle. Kathy’s responsible for Kyle and she said, ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last time I ever do.”

During the season 12 episode, Kyle expressed her disbelief over the conflict and told the cameras that she was unsure how they would recover from it. In July 2022, Kathy told Us Weekly that she didn’t expect her personal conversation to be on camera and blamed her frustrations for her actions. She stated that she was overtired and a little sensitive.

The two continued feuding long after RHOBH season 12. However, in November 2022, during the People’s Choice Awards, Kathy Hilton stated that she had not spoken to her sister lately but noted that they texted. At the same event, Kyle added that they could be better since they’re sisters, so they will eventually come together. She continued:

"But we could be better and that’s what I want, that’s what I need in my life – to feel good."

Three months after the event, the RHOBH stars had still not spoken, but she recently got back together during their Aspen trip. In an Instagram video captured by Farrah Aldjufrei, Kyle Richards's oldest daughter, Kathy said:

"I’m sorry. It wasn’t your fault. It was not your fault. It’s not your fault. It’s not your fault. I was just being sad."

Kyle took to her Amazon Live to express her feelings about the same recently. She stated that they laughed it off, which made her feel really good to be back with her sister.

RHOBH is set to return with another season somewhere in the fall of 2023.

