"I eat very well": RHOBH star Kyle Richards clears the air about her drastic weight-loss

RHOBH star Kyle Richards opened up about her weight loss as she faced backlash in a recent picture. On Thursday, May 4, Kyle’s co-star Dorit Kemsley shared a photo of the cast enjoying a vacation in Spain, where Kyle looked very thin and some of her lower ribs were clearly visible in the cutouts of her black and white dress.

Kemsley took down her picture after some fans pointed out how Kyle was losing weight very fast and that even her ribs were showing.

In early 2023, the 54-year-old actress posted a similar picture of herself in a black bikini where her ribs were visible. She claimed at the time that she doesn't eat any bread, pasta, or sugar to defend herself. Kyle has also stopped drinking since July 15 and exercises regularly in the gym.

Kyle says that she worksout everyday (Image via pagesix/ Instagram)

Richards once again tried to defend herself on Thursday by commenting that she was very healthy and was just sucking in for the now-deleted picture. In an Instagram comment for Page Six, Kyle said:

"The picture they’re referring to I was sucking in because of the type of dress I had on, which I see now was not a good look. I am actually a healthy weight. I eat very well & workout every day. Anyone who knows me can attest to that."

Kyle is currently shooting for RHOBH season 13.

Kyle Richards works out every day

Kyle Richards recently stated at an event that she wakes up every day at 5 am and works out based on her routine. She also revealed that she practices hot yoga, running, cardio, and meditation. Richards "allowed herself" to eat some pasta after attaining her ideal weight, but she continues to stay away from alcohol. She said:

"I feel better. I wake up earlier. I have more energy and it's just a domino effect… I don't wake up hungover and depressed."

Kyle is currently taking therapy for the first time in years to grieve for her best friend, who passed away in May last year.

Kyle Richards clarified that she is not using Ozempic for weight loss

Previously, Kyle had said that she did not take Ozempic, which is an injection used to treat patients with type 2 diabetes. Many Bravo celebrities like Erica Jayne, Jennifer Fessler, and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi have accepted that they take Ozempic for weight loss.

Kyle Richards said that she did not even know about Ozempic until she reached her weight goal. She also said:

"It wasn't any diet drug ever, never touched it. So it really just frustrated me because I'm working out really hard."

In an Instagram Q and A round, Kyle mentioned that she did not have a "time frame" for abstaining from liquor. She also revealed that she did not miss her go-to margarita. In an Amazon live session, Richards confessed that she gained a lot of weight in Europe and has since been adamant about her "very long, extensive ab routine."

RHOBH season 13 is currently shooting, and Bravo has not revealed the official release date for the same. Kyle Richards has been a part of the show since 2010 and is the series' longest-remaining original member.

