Ozempic weight loss narrative: 5 reality stars who have spoken up

Ozempic, a weight loss medication, has become a big topic of conversation in the television industry. It is the first drug to have been proven to help with weight loss, which is why many celebrities are taking it today. Some stars have admitted to using this weight loss medication, while others have denied it.

As reported by Forbes Health:

“Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adults. It helps improve blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes and is proven to lower hemoglobin A1C, a measure of blood glucose over time, according to research cited on Ozempic’s site. It also helps adults with type 2 diabetes and known heart disease lower their risk for cardiovascular events like stroke or heart attack.”

Many celebrities have talked about whether or not they use the medication, including entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel, The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Fessler, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, and socialite Khloe Kardashian.

However, some celebrities clearly admitted to taking the medication, while others denied it.

Reality stars who have spoken out about the Ozempic medication

BravoBabe @thebravobabe_ Dolores admits to being on Ozempic ahead of the Jersey reunion. Unhealthy and triggering. #rhonj Dolores admits to being on Ozempic ahead of the Jersey reunion. Unhealthy and triggering. #rhonj https://t.co/nEmI1nvyPd

Nowadays, a topic that has been discussed all over the world is the use of medicine by numerous television stars to reduce weight quickly. Even Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen mentioned this on Twitter, sharing his reaction:

"Everyone is suddenly showing up 25 pounds lighter. What happens when they stop taking #Ozempic ?????"

Here are some reality TV stars who have spoken out about this medication.

Jennifer Fessler

Jennifer shared her "glow up" on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, explaining all the surgeries she's had and how she lost weight.

As she put it:

"What am I on? Well, I did have a facelift. ... And a nose job! And I did lose a lot of weight. I took peptides, and I don't know if you've heard of medications associated with that that help people lose weight."

Andy Cohen mentioned Ozempic as the medication Fessler was referring to, to which Fessler responded, "You said it; I didn't. But... whatever works, here I am."

Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton

Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton were seen taking injections during an episode of The Real Housewives of Miami in February 2023. Even though many viewers initially assumed it was Ozempic. Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton cleared up the confusion after this and said they were taking B-12 shots in an interview with Page Six in March 2023.

“It’s for energy, and it has, like, other nutrients. The doctor had given it to Marysol because she felt weak and lethargic, and [it] maybe had to do something with her diet, but the B-12 always adds to anybody’s health.”

Kyle Richards

In January 2023, many fans accused Kyle of taking the medication, but she cleared the air at the time, responding to an Instagram comment:

“I have never tried ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery. I did have a breast reduction in May. I’m honest about what I do. But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister.”

Khloe Kardashian

After Kardashian posted a picture of the photoshoot in January 2023 for Sorbet magazine, many fans believed she was taking medication. She then responded to an Instagram user's comment and clarified that she did not use Ozempic.

“Let’s not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6 am to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people.”

Additionally, Bethenny Frankel spoke about the increasing use of Ozempic by celebrities and shared a post on Instagram discussing her reaction to it. She also emphasized how nowadays people are also using loopholes to avoid taking Ozempic. She also mentioned that more weight-loss drugs are coming onto the market.

