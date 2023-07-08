RHOBH star Kyle Richards debunks reports around her recent cryptic post about "sorrow" amid Mauricio Umansky separation rumors

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star Kyle Richards recently posted a cryptic message on social media that sparked speculation about her separating from her husband, Mauricio Umansky. However, Richards has come forward to debunk the reports and clarify that her post was not related to her husband.

Kyle Richards posted a photo of trees on her Instagram story on July 7 during her trip to Aspen, Colorado, and captioned it "Parting is such sweet sorrow."

The now-deleted post raised eyebrows, as netizens believed the caption was about her separating from her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

Previously People reported the couple had separated, but soon after, the duo confirmed they are not. This started the roulette of separation speculation. However, the RHOBH star quickly debunked the rumors by leaving a comment on Page Six's Instagram post about the matter as she wrote:

"This was in regards to having to leave Aspen! Deleted"

Kyle Richards' reaction to the false reports (Image via @pagesix/Instagram)

RHOBH star Kyle Richards set the record straight regarding her separation rumors from Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards recently posted a cryptic message on social media that sparked speculation about her relationship with husband Mauricio Umansky. However, Richards has come forward to debunk the reports and clarified the true meaning behind her enigmatic post.

As Page Six reported,

"#KyleRichards just shared a veryyyyy cryptic quote after her separation from husband #MauricioUmansky. 👀 The #RHOBH star's telling social media activity."

Kyle Richards was quick to respond in order to clear any speculation that could lead to any more separation rumors. She commented on their post,

"This was in regards to having to leave Aspen! 🤦🏻‍♀️ deleted."

The urgency to clear such rumors comes after a recent false report caused a wildfire among her fans. On Monday, July 3, 2023, it was falsely reported that Kyle and Mauricio, who have been married for the last 27 years, are getting separated.

People initially reported that the couple is separating, citing an exclusive source. They wrote,

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."

However, as soon as more and more publications reported the same, Kyle took to Instagram to debunk the rumors. On July 4, 2023, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky confirmed the reports were untrue and that they were still together.

Eagle-eyed internet sleuths pointed out that the couple refuted the claims of them getting a divorce, not the separation claims that were made by numerous publications.

However, the couple also acknowledged that they are going through a rough patch. They called this year "the most challenging one of our marriage."

As mentioned in the post, they are both trying to work through their issues, and three days back, the duo was seen celebrating the Fourth of July with two of their four daughters - Alexia, 27, and Portia, 15 - in Aspen.

Umansky shared a slideshow of photos and videos on July 4, captioned, "Happy Independence Day. Hope everyone is having a great day 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸." One of the pictures included Umansky and Richards posing with their dog, and Umansky was still wearing his wedding band. Kyle had been seen without her wedding band, which poured more fuel on the fire.

Recently, fans have also been seen questioning Kyle Richards' close relationship with country singer Morgan Wade, following the resurfacing of an Amazon Live clip featuring the duo. The latter has been targeted to have played a role in the breakup by internet sleuths.

Poll : 0 votes