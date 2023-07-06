“Just weird”: RHOBH fans react to a resurfaced Amazon Live clip of Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star Kyle Richards is once again making headlines as Bravo fans question her close relationship with the country singer Morgan Wade following the resurfacing of an Amazon Live clip of the duo.

The Amazon Live clip featuring the rumored couple Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade recently resurfaced on social media, which further intensified the rumor after People reported that Kyle and her husband Mauricio Umansky have been separated for a while.

Upon coming across the video, RHOBH fans were quick to react to the rumored romance. One even commented on their relationship, writing,

Fans' reaction to Kyle Richards rumored romance (Image via @bravoandcocktails_/Instagram)

RHOBH fans reaction to Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade's Amazon Live video amid Kyle's separation rumors

Kyle Richards is best known for her role in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH). Recently, Bravo fans have been buzzing about Richards' close relationship with country singer Morgan Wade, especially in light of the news of her rumored split from her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky.

This revelation sparked a frenzy among internet sleuths who began connecting the dots and suggesting that Wade may have played a role in the breakup. The speculation intensified when fans came across the video.

Here are some of their reactions, as RHOBH fans went on to comment about "her midlife crisis" hinting at Kyle Richards,

Some netizens went on to speculate that this was an already set-up storyline, given the timeline of the events happening in the past few months. One even commented "The timing of this live",

RHOBH fans speculate Morgan Wade is the reason behind Kyle and Mauricio's rumored separation

It all started when People falsely reported that Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while. As reported by a source to the publication,

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."

However, the speculation was immediately shot down by Kyle Richards herself. As more and more publications reported, the RHOBH stars took to social media to debunk the rumors. On July 4, 2023, Kyle confirmed the reports were untrue and that they were still together.

In an Instagram post, Kyle clarified "that any claims regarding the couple divorcing are untrue." She added that this year has been one of the most challenging years of their marriage.

But that's not all that has made fans speculate Morgan Wade might be the reason behind the speculated separation. As fans dug deeper into Richards' social media activity, they couldn't help but question the dynamics of her relationships.

Comments flooded in, with followers wondering, "Where is Mauricio?!" and asking, "Kyle?!???!????!? Who is this lady friend?" The absence of Umansky from Richards' feed for months further fueled the speculation about her connection with Wade.

The intrigue continued to grow when fans discovered that both Richards and Wade were sporting silver bands on their left ring fingers. Matching rings and identical heart tattoos added fuel to the fire, leaving fans wondering about the true nature of their relationship.

Despite the rumored separation from Umansky, sources close to the couple as reported by People assure fans that Kyle and Mauricio are still living under the same roof and maintaining an amicable relationship as they navigate their next steps.

