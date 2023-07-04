On Monday, July 3, 2023, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, who have been married for the last 27 years, were falsely reported to be separating.

People magazine initially reported that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were alleged to be separating after 27 years after their marriage in January 1996.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family," a source told People.

As more and more publications reported, the RHOBH stars took to social media to debunk the rumors. On July 4, 2023, Kyle Richards confirmed the reports were untrue and that they were still together.

However, the news had already taken social media by storm. While some speculated the reports to be false, others showed support if the news turned out to be true. In response to the couple denying all reports of their split, one person tweeted:

RHOBH fans on Twitter react to Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation rumors

In an unexpected turn of events, it was falsely reported that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky decided to part ways after 27 years of marriage. The couple, who had been a mainstay for the past 12 seasons of the show, were popularly known for an authentic display of their relationship.

This dynamic is what made them a fan favorite, so it didn't come as a surprise when their alleged separation took social media by storm. Even though Kyle Richard has confirmed that the reports are untrue, some still speculate they might be separating.

While some netizens pointed out that the couple might be hinting at divorce, many publications did not make any claims about them divorcing. Some of them wrote:

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky recently celebrated 26 years of marriage

The duo's love story began in 1994 when they first crossed paths at a nightclub. Later that same year, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky got engaged and soon after exchanged vows in January 1996. The couple welcomed three daughters into their lives: Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

Kyle and Mauricio's relationship was not only a significant part of their personal lives but also for those millions of viewers when they first got introduced to them in 2010.

The couple soon became one of the fan-favorite couples due to the authentic depiction of their relationship both on-screen and off-screen, not masking anything under the guise of being celebrities. In an interview with People in March 2013, they said:

"We're the same, with or without cameras. We're just super real and we know each other and we're real. We don't have any secrets to hide. That's one thing we talked about, the skeletons in the closet, and we can handle our worst skeletons."

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky recently shared that any claims about them separating are untrue. They also mentioned that they are going through a rough year, calling it one of the most challenging years of their marriage. They requested that they would like to work on their issues privately, away from the public eye.

