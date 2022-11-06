Why do fans think Mauricio Umansky should have given brother-in-law Rick his due credit in Buying Beverly hills?

Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills season 1 recently premiered and it has already got fans talking about the series. The newly released reality TV series revolves around real estate and luxurious properties situated in Beverly Hills. The main star of the show is Mauricio Umansky, the CEO and founder of The Agency, a real estate company showcased in the series..

Mauricio Umansky is not a new name in the reality TV domain. His wife is none other than RHOBH (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) star Kyle Richards.

The duo's family has often appeared on the famed reality TV series, which airs on Bravo. In Buying Beverly Hills, Mauricio is joined by his step-daughter Farrah Brittany and daughter Alexia Umansky, who have followed in his footsteps.

While fans have their opinions on the show, one thing they are most upset with is the fact that Mauricio didn't mention Rick Hilton in the series at all. In Buying Beverly Hills season 1, Mauricio opened up about his life story and how he entered the real estate business, along with the process of how The Agency was founded.

Fans slam Mauricio Umansky for not mentioning Rick Hilton in his life story on Buying Beverly Hills

Although fans were glad they got an inside scoop on his life, many were upset with the fact that Umansky left off one important piece of information in his life story.

Rick Hilton and Mauricio Umansky are brothers-in-law. The former is married to Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards' sister. Umansky started out his career in the real estate industry by working for Rick Hilton. He worked in a boutique firm in Beverly Hills that was co-owned by his brother-in-law Rick Hilton, called Hilton & Hyland.

Fans who already knew about this took to social media to slam him, claiming that he didn't give Hilton his due credit while narrating his life story on Buying Beverly Hills.

Calliope Rhuigi ❤🌈 @CaRi26311618 So Mauricio is not gonna tell that it was Rick Hilton who gave him a job and helped him? Only for Mauricio to steal some of his clients and begin the Agency? #BuyingBeverlyHills So Mauricio is not gonna tell that it was Rick Hilton who gave him a job and helped him? Only for Mauricio to steal some of his clients and begin the Agency?#BuyingBeverlyHills

rosechocglam @rosechocglam RHOBH fans watching Mauricio tell his life story but leaving out the Rick Hilton part #BuyingBeverlyHills RHOBH fans watching Mauricio tell his life story but leaving out the Rick Hilton part #BuyingBeverlyHills https://t.co/S2K5HuDcDD

harry’s right collar @worldstrokesdif I guess Mauricio is going to skip right over the fact that he worked for Rick Hilton before he founded The Agency. #BuyingBeverlyHills I guess Mauricio is going to skip right over the fact that he worked for Rick Hilton before he founded The Agency. #BuyingBeverlyHills

Real Housebear 🏳️‍🌈 @RealHousebear I’m actually watching #BuyingBeverlyHills . Mauricio is such trash, he tells his story as going from out of work garmento to owner of The Agency. He left out the part where Rick Hilton hired him and gave him the opportunity to build his empire and then he betrayed him. I’m actually watching #BuyingBeverlyHills. Mauricio is such trash, he tells his story as going from out of work garmento to owner of The Agency. He left out the part where Rick Hilton hired him and gave him the opportunity to build his empire and then he betrayed him.

🐢 @TJF_x #BuyingBeverlyHills Mauricio conveniently left out the part where he worked for Rick Hilton? Mauricio conveniently left out the part where he worked for Rick Hilton? 😂 #BuyingBeverlyHills

kari🫦🪬🦙🇵🇷 @karielysperez_ hold on why didnt mauricio say that rick hilton helped him before creating the agency?!!! #BuyingBeverlyHills hold on why didnt mauricio say that rick hilton helped him before creating the agency?!!! #BuyingBeverlyHills https://t.co/WqTU3qIfwj

Dawn Jester @DDH63 @RealHousebear I'm not going to watch it. Mauricio did me in this RHOBH season and I just can't stomach watching him. @RealHousebear I'm not going to watch it. Mauricio did me in this RHOBH season and I just can't stomach watching him.

It’s Pickles, Sonja Morgan’s #1 intern @TalieNa7 @RealHousebear In my opinion, Mauricio has zero appealing qualities. His humor is at the expense of others, and he behaves like he is always stoned. Even his appearance has become slovenly. @RealHousebear In my opinion, Mauricio has zero appealing qualities. His humor is at the expense of others, and he behaves like he is always stoned. Even his appearance has become slovenly.

Robyn & Juan’s Wedding Planner @WestonHalstead @RealHousebear He became trash to me the moment he co-signed bullying of a child especially when he has children of his own. @RealHousebear He became trash to me the moment he co-signed bullying of a child especially when he has children of his own.

More information on what viewers can expect from season 1:

Buying Beverly Hills is similar to most other reality TV series that revolve around real estate and luxury properties like Selling Tampa and Selling Sunset OC, featuring high-profile investments worth millions of dollars.

In the finale episode when the team met for a party, Mauricio Umansky revealed that his step-daughter Farrah Brittany was gearing up to be the next CEO of The Agency. This made Farrah happy as she stated that her efforts weren't going unnoticted. However, she added that it wasn't enough to keep her satisfied.

Additionally, Alexia Umansky, youngest daughter of Mauricio Umansky and The Agency's newest hire, is eager to follow her father's footsteps and doesn't want to disappoint her father or sister.

All eight episodes of Buying Beverly Hills are now available to stream, only on Netflix.

