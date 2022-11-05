"Joey is a 0/10 for me": Why do fans dislike Joey Ben-Zvi from Buying Beverly Hills season 1?

Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills is a newly released reality TV series that revolves around the luxurious real estate industry in Los Angeles. The series brings its own set of drama, competition, and romance similar to other reality TV shows.

When it comes to drama, Joey Ben-Zvi and Ben Belack have their own issues. While viewers are confused about why the two don't get along, fans themselves have a strong dislike for Joey. After watching how the junior agent behaved, fans took to social media to slam the Buying Beverly Hills star.

Buying Beverly Hills features Mauricio Umansky, the CEO and founder of The Agency, a famous brokerage company with offices worldwide. He's joined by his step-daughter, Farrah Brittany and daughter Alexia Umansky. Alongside the trio, the series also features the agents and clients of The Agency.

Joey is a junior agent who interned with the Umansky team. He has been friends with Alexia since middle school, and the series hints that the two might have had feelings for each other. Although Joey recently joined the team, he doesn't shy away from sharing his opinions and making his dislike for Ben Belack clear.

Buying Beverly Hills fans claim Joey Ben-Zvi is unlikeable

Fans who witnessed Joey rant about his hatred for Ben Belack were not impressed. Many took to social media to share their opinions about the Buying Bevery Hills star. Some added that he should stay humble while others shared that he gave off superficial vibes and claimed that he was annoying as well.

Kellie Megnin (she/her) @kelliemegnin



Joey is an ass



Brandon is going to be a success



Melissa is a fame seeker



Alexia is trying so hard but lacks the confidence that comes with experience



Farrah sounds just like Kyle, is a badass, and is the skinniest person ever Watching #BuyingBeverlyHills - early thoughts:Joey is an assBrandon is going to be a successMelissa is a fame seekerAlexia is trying so hard but lacks the confidence that comes with experienceFarrah sounds just like Kyle, is a badass, and is the skinniest person ever Watching #BuyingBeverlyHills - early thoughts:Joey is an assBrandon is going to be a successMelissa is a fame seekerAlexia is trying so hard but lacks the confidence that comes with experienceFarrah sounds just like Kyle, is a badass, and is the skinniest person ever

Marie Reyna Williams @MarieReynaWill Ugh…Joey gives off the most superficial gross vibes. Not feeling him at all. If anyone is a social climber it’s him. #BuyingBeverlyHills Ugh…Joey gives off the most superficial gross vibes. Not feeling him at all. If anyone is a social climber it’s him. #BuyingBeverlyHills

Mandy💕 @Mandy_Loves_RHs Ben thinks like a successful business man and Joey thinks like a jealous little boy. There’s a difference. #BuyingBeverlyHills Ben thinks like a successful business man and Joey thinks like a jealous little boy. There’s a difference. #BuyingBeverlyHills

Nikki Lynn @nikkilh94 Joey is the worst thing that’s ever happened to my eyes and ears I. My entire life. I can’t stand him. Get him out of my life forever. #BuyingBeverlyHills Joey is the worst thing that’s ever happened to my eyes and ears I. My entire life. I can’t stand him. Get him out of my life forever. #BuyingBeverlyHills

What we know about the drama between Joey Ben-Zvi and Ben Belack from Buying Beverly Hills

Joey has been vocal about his hatred towards Ben Belack since the very beginning of the season. When Mauricio advised him to learn business from Ben, Joey didn't like it. During his confessional, he shared,

"It makes my skin crawl a little bit. But I'll do it."

During the open house tour in episode 1, when Ben brought up the topic about a potential buyer, Joey couldn't help but disagree with him. He said,

"Ben, in general, is an idiot...Obviously I have to humble myself because I just started in this business. I don't have nearly the volume Ben does, but I will have a buyer for this house before Ben Belack."

Later in the episode, Joey headed over to one of Ben's listings after Mauricio asked him to do so. Over there, he tried to impress Ben by being charming, but the Buying Beverly Hills star caught on to it and questioned Joey about it.

Joey responded by saying,

"No, it's literally just when you're around. Behind your back, it's horrible."

The reply didn't sit well with Ben, who found it offensive. In fact, during his confessional, Ben shared,

"The fact that Joey thinks he's on my level it's ridiculous. He maybe has sold four homes in his career. I sold 50 last year, with an average price of three million dollars!"

All eight episodes of Buying Beverly Hills are now available to stream only on Netflix.

