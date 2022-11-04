Who is Ben Belack? Meet The Agency’s most social media-savvy senior agent in Buying Beverly Hills

Buying Beverly Hills is now available to stream on Netflix and it is described as the "new real estate occu-soap." The newly released reality TV show revolves around the staff and clients of The Agency, which was founded by Mauricio Umansky in Beverly Hills, California.

The main stars of the series are Mauricio and his two daughters, Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky. The trio are not new faces when it comes to the reality TV domain. They have previously appeared on RHOBH (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) alongside his wife, Kyle Richards. Buying Beverly Hills will also showcase the agents who work alongside Mauricio at The Agency.

One among them is Ben Belack, who has been working at The Agency for six years now. He works as the Director of Residential Estates at The Agency. His company profile describes him as always on the move and "keeping his finger on the pulse of the market and making sure to know all available inventory, both listed and off-market."

Ben Belack from Buying Beverly Hills has appeared in Jane the Virgin and Veronica Mars

According to Ben's bio on Netflix, his self-described "claim to fame" is that he is one of The Agency's most social media savvy agents. He has around 24k followers on Instagram. He is also ranked No.16 in Beverly Hills. Apart from working for The Agency, Ben seems to have his own company called The Ben Belack Group where he has other people working under him.

His company claims to "represent the region's finest properties with exceptional skill using the most innovative technologies currently available." The website also states that they offer "ultimate privacy and security, speed, and efficiency" to their clients.

According to his website, the Buying Beverly Hills star has taken part in over $250 million worth of real estate transactions. He is now approaching a decade of working in the real estate industry. Ben's client list also includes some of the most famous people in the entertainment industry.

Ben grew up working in the hospitality industry and is a sommelier at the "highest level of multiple Michelin-starred restaurants." In his Instagram bio, Ben describes himself as, "patient, thoughtful, intentional, collaborative."

His Instagram profile includes posts about his listings, videos of him sharing tips, his travels, and pictures of him with his girlfriend Amanda York. He also has his highlights labeled and it includes information about his team, travel, his home tours, listing tours, and press.

The Buying Beverly Hills star also has his own YouTube account with over 5k subscribers. He also gained around 1,200,577 views on his channel. Ben's unique value is embedded in a "long history as a service professional."

When it comes to his dating life, Ben is currently dating his Agency co-worker Amanda York. Prior to entering the real estate industry, Ben had guest starred in famed TV series like Jane the Virgin and Veronica Mars. He currently ranks No. 107 in California and No. 275 in the US.

All eight episodes of Buying Beverly Hills are now available to watch only on Netflix.

