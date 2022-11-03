Who is Sonika Vaid? Buying Beverly Hills’ junior realtor was the American Idol Season 15 finalist

Buying Beverly Hills is set to showcase the LA real estate industry at its finest. The show will feature The Agency and the people behind its success.

The Agency's founder, Mauricio Umansky, is married to reality star Kyle Richards. The show will feature him, his wife, and his daughters. The Umansky family has appeared on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the past.

The show will also feature a number of people who have played a major role in The Agency's growth and development. One such cast member is Sonika Vaid, a finalist on American Idol Season 15.

Buying Beverly Hills is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, November 4, 2022.

Meet the junior realtor, Sonika Vaid ahead of the premiere of Buying Beverly Hills

27-year-old Sonika rose to prominence when she competed on American Idol and finished fifth. She was only 20 years old then. Tristan McIntosh was competing against her for a spot in the Top 5, but her outstanding performance of Demi Lovato's Let It Go sent him packing.

Sonika's ability to use the stage and props was what made her performance that night so memorable, with Jennifer Lopez complimenting her performance and saying:

"she was living."

Lopez further added:

"You are a fighter."

Other judges also complimented her, with judge Harry Connick Jr. saying she did a better job. Another judge, Keith Urban, was impressed by her use of a wind machine, which blew her hair back during the song and made her look amazing.

Following her appearance on the show, the Buying Beverly Hills cast member released her own music and received coverage from publications such as Radio Disney! E! News, Entertainment Tonight, Cosmopolitan, and others. She moved from Boston to Los Angeles in hopes of pursuing a career in the music industry but soon discovered her passion for real estate.

Sonika has also previously appeared on Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She began working for The Agency in 2019 as an executive assistant and was promoted to the position of junior real estate agent after a year of hard work. Her education qualifications include a Business and Marketing degree from Boston University.

The Buying Beverly Hills cast member grew up around people from the real estate industry and has appreciated design and architecture from a young age. According to her bio on The Agency’s website, Sonika has helped the company earn $680 million in sales in 2022 alone. Her bio further read:

"Her charisma and charm make her a valuable asset to The Agency and help Sonika continue to close deal after deal."

More about the show

Buying Beverly Hills will premiere on November 4, 2022, and will consist of eight 40-minute-long episodes that will feature drama and entertainment. The show will be about Mauricio and his daughters, who have decided to join the family business and follow in his footsteps.

The show's cast list includes Mauricio, Farrah, and Alexia as the main cast members. Joining them will be Santiago Arana, Ben Belack, Joey Ben-Zvi, Jon Grauman, Brandon Graves, Allie Lutz Rosenberger, Melissa Platt, and Sonika.

