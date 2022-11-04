What time will Buying Beverly Hills 2022 (season 1) air on Netflix? Release date, plot, cast and more details explored

Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills is a brand-new reality TV show set to premiere on November 4, 2022, at 3.01 am ET. Following the life of real-estate mogul Mauricio Umansky, the series is an "occu-soap." He is also bringing his daughters along for the ride. Mauricio is not a new face when it comes to TV. His wife is none other than Kyle Richards, the RHOBH (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) star.

The official synopsis for Buying Beverly Hills (Season 1) reads:

"Mauricio Umansky's family-run firm The Agency represents some of the most lavish properties in Beverly Hills. But there's drama around every corner."

In a press release on Netflix, Buying Beverly Hills, 2022 teased that there will be "envy-inducing interiors, tears, and maybe a little romance."

Buying Beverly Hills will feature eight episodes of 40 minutes each. According to Netflix, it will feature "interpersonal drama and real estate wheeling and dealing."

With little to no time left for the forthcoming reality TV series to premiere on the streaming giant, here's all you need to know about it.

Buying Beverly Hills season 1 will feature stunning properties

Mauricio leads The Agency, a real estate firm in Beverly Hills with offices worldwide. One of the leading representatives is Farrah, Mauricio's daughter. She is also a senior realtor at her father's firm. Mauricio and Kyle's daughter, Alexia, is The Agency's newest hire and is finding her place in the real estate industry.

The series revolves around the three of them and their co-workers from The Agency. Similar to the other famed reality TV real estate series on Netflix, Buying Beverly Hills will also feature stunning properties. Additionally, viewers can expect drama, romance, and lavish parties thrown by The Agency.

Before the show's release on Netflix, the streaming network shared a sneak peek teasing fans about what to expect from the forthcoming series. The trailer features Mauricio telling his daughter Alexia,

"The more successful you are, the more they’ll talk shit about you."

The trailer also gives viewers a preview of the drama they can expect. In it, we can see that Alexia feels nervous that she will not meet expectations.

She shared,

"I’m going to be so scared of doing a bad job.”

Melissa also asked Alexia if real estate was her cup of tea. However, at the same time, Melissa also finds herself in trouble because she feels someone is messing with her job. Above all, viewers will also get to see Farrah have a very serious conversation about her future with her partner Alex.

Who are the cast members appearing in Buying Beverly Hills, season 1, 2022?

Mauricio, Farrah, and Alexia are the main stars of the forthcoming reality TV series. Joining them are a vast cast that includes: American Idol season 15 finalist Sonika Vaid, Ben Belack, Jon Grauman, Allie Lutz Rosenberger, Santiago Arana, Joey Ben-Zvi, and Melissa Platt.

Netflix will release all eight episodes on November 4, 2022. Viewers can stream various other reality TV series on the streaming giant.

