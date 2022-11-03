Buying Beverly Hills 2022 (season 1): Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

Buying Beverly Hills is set to bring a beloved reality star’s husband back to screens.

The Umansky family of RHOBH (Rich Housewives of Beverly Hills) fame is back, with Mauricio and The Agency taking the lead. Mauricio is married to Kyle Richards, a popular Bravo star, and is set to bring his daughters Farrah, Brittany, and Alexis to the forefront with the new real estate show.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"Following the agents and clients within Mauricio Umansky's billion-dollar brokerage, `The Agency'. With a talented group of realtors comes high stakes in LA's luxury real estate market."

Buying Beverly Hills is set to premiere on November 4, 2022, on Netflix.

Where can you follow the cast of Buying Beverly Hills on Instagram?

The Umansky family is set to return to screens with lavish open houses in Buying Beverly Hills, featuring family drama, rest estate dealings, and more. The show is set to start streaming from Friday, so here are the Instagram handles of the cast members ahead of the show.

1) Mauricio Umansky

Instagram handle: @mumansky18

The CEO and founder of The Agency has an audience of 576K followers on Instagram. He is married to Bravo star Kyle Richards and has four daughters, as his bio suggests. The realtor often takes to his social media to showcase the breathtaking properties that he deals with.

Mauricio is a family man who often takes to Instagram to celebrate milestones with his family. In May 2022, the proud father posted snippets of his daughter’s graduation. Another member of the family who often makes an appearance on Mauricio's feed is his dog Storm, a Leonberger.

2) Farrah Brittany

Instagram handle: @farrahbritt

The familiar face from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has an audience of 473K followers on her social media and often takes to the platform to showcase her personal and professional growth.

She is a founding member of The Agency and is all set to bring years of real estate sales knowledge to Buying Beverly Hills.

3) Alexia Umansky

Instagram handle: @alexiaumansky

The newest addition to The Agency and the apple of her father’s eye, Alexis may feel some pressure to follow in her father’s and sister’s footsteps.

She has 228K followers on Instagram and often takes to her social media platform to showcase her love for animals. Real estate is in her blood, but fashion is her one true love and she often likes to mix the two.

4) Santiago Arana

Instagram handle: @santiagoarana

The partner at The Agency has a following of 35.9K on Instagram. He often takes to social media platforms to showcase the houses he’s sold and the ones that are currently listed with him.

Apart from work, his feed is blessed with pictures of his children and his wife. In an interview with Business Insider, he stated that he went from waiting tables for Brad Pitt and Oprah to selling houses to celebrities such as Lady Gaga and LeBron James.

5) Ben Belack

Instagram handle: @benbelack

The Agency’s “most social media-savvy senior agent,” Ben's social media bio describes him as patient, thoughtful, intentional, and collaborative.

He has over 23K followers and often takes to the platform to showcase his skills as a real estate agent and his realtor memes.

Other cast members who are set to appear on Buying Beverly Hills include Joey Ben-Zvi, Jon Gruaman, Brandon Graves, Allie Lutz Rosenberger, Melissa Platt, and Sonika Vaid.

From professional pressure to romantic tensions, the show is slated to bring all sorts of entertainment with it. Tune in to Netflix on November 4, 2022 to watch Buying Beverly Hills.

