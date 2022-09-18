Why did Lady Gaga cancel her show? Singer shares tearful apology video after calling off Miami Chromatica Ball gig

Lady Gaga posted a tearful apology to her fans for calling off the Chromatica Ball show in Miami. The pop star shared a video saying that while she wished to conclude the show, lightning and thunder made it too risky to continue.

The singer thanked her fans for their support and shared that the safety of her cast, crew and fans was a priority.

Her video received immense support from followers who poured their love for the singer into the comment section. The Instagram reel accumulated over 2 million views and 440k likes within five hours of being posted.

Lady Gaga shared that she felt responsible for her fans who call her the "mother monster"

The Pokerface singer went on social media after canceling her final show for the Chromatica Ball tour in Miami on Saturday, August 17. Lady Gaga was performing at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium when the concert was hit by a severe tropical storm, forcing them to shut down midway.

The artist then took to Instagram to apologize to her fans. She began by saying:

"Hi everybody, thank you so much for coming to the Chromatica Ball. We really tried to finish the show in Miami tonight but we couldn’t because even when the rain sort of stopped, there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground, so close to us."

After a brief pause, the Telephone hitmaker continued by saying:

"Look, I know that for a very long time, I've always wanted to be like that hardcore bad b***h."

However, she added that she wanted to be "responsible and loving" to the audience and crew. Lady Gaga said:

"I don't know what I would do if anything happened to anyone in the audience, or to any member of my crew, my band, my dancers. So, I'm sorry that we didn't get to do the epic performance of Rain On Me in the rain."

She added that life meant more to her than an "epic performance." She continued by saying that shutting down the show was a "healthy decision" to make for the sake of everyone's safety. Lady Gaga said:

"It took so much and my heart to get to a place where I could perform and be healthy. And I hope you know, that part of why I decided not to finish the show was because I am healthy and it's a healthy decision for all of you and myself as well."

The Grammy winner got emotional about having some flowers tossed at her by a fan, who said that she would "cherish them forever."

Lady Gaga concluded her video by saying:

“So I love you and yes I’d rather be dry, but we’re all alive, so go home and be safe. And I’ll see you the next time I’m on stage and until then Chromatica will never be over because Chromatica is about healing and Chromatica is about knowing that you’re enough. And I feel enough tonight even though I didn’t get to finish, I really feel like enough, so thank you for giving me that, I love you, bye.”

The Born This Way star also posted a picture on her Instagram with a long caption. She shared that the weather had become too "unpredictable" to continue the show, which led them to cancel it. Lady Gaga added that being called the "mother monster" by her fans gave her a sense of responsibility for their safety and well-being.

She sent love to her fans and concluded the caption by writing "Life matters" and #thechromaticaball.

The Chromatica Ball began in Dusseldorf, Germany, in July and was due to finish on September 17 in Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.

