Lady Gaga concert invisible shield video goes viral, sparks force field theories

The internet continues to accuse celebrities of being part of the Illuminati and Lady Gaga is their latest victim. This comes after the Poker Face singer allegedly blocked an object from slamming into her during her recent Chromatic Ball concert. Netizens have since flooded social media with rumors of the singer-actress possessing magical powers.

On July 19, Twitter user @noah3020, a Lady Gaga fan account posted a video of the 36-year-old singer performing in one of her concerts. One could see an object almost hitting the singer as she danced. However, with a click of her finger, the object appears to move away from her.

The tweet read:

“Confirmed: Gaga has an invisible force field that protects her from dangerous objects as shown in the video”

𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐑𝐈𝐍 @noah3020 CONFIRMED: Gaga has an invisible force field that protects her from dangerous objects as shown in the video CONFIRMED: Gaga has an invisible force field that protects her from dangerous objects as shown in the video https://t.co/zSQiF9Me79

At the time of writing this article, the video had amassed over 4.2 million views, with 110.2k likes and nearly 9k retweets.

The Twitter user quote-tweeted their own video and said that it wasn't tampered with in any way and added:

“and it obviously is not a force field, it’s a joke.”

𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐑𝐈𝐍 @noah3020 and it obviously is not a force field, it's a joke and it obviously is not a force field, it's a joke

However, many Lady Gaga fans ignored the tweet and went on to repost the video. Some were even confused as to how the object seemingly moved away. Many failed to notice that the wind might have simply moved the object in a different direction, coincidentally at the same time that Lady Gaga did a dance step.

Why do fans assume Lada Gaga is part of the Illuminati?

The video amassed millions of views across social media, and people conspired that the House of Gucci actress had an invisible force field around her. They seem to believe that the force field protects her from any kind of danger.

Rumors of the singer being a part of the secret Illuminate group began when she released the track Judas, which is a part of her Born This Way album. Several fans were convinced that the singer was worshiping the devil.

Online sources have also claimed that the Grammy winner said that she regretted joining the Illuminati. However, no evidence of the same is available online.

To add to the Judas reference, people have assumed that her recent concert performance was another reason why she was a part of the Illuminati.

However, Lady Gaga isn't the only singer accused of being a part of the Illuminati. The Hollywood power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been endlessly accused of being part of the secret mystery group that allegedly rules the world. Beyoncé addressed the accusations in her hit track Formation.

Often, when celebrities acquire unimaginable success, rumors of them being controlled by another person or them being part of the Illuminati surface online.

Everything to know about Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball

The Paparazzi singer embarked on her Chromatica Ball summer stadium tour on July 17 in Germany. Since then, she has had concerts in Germany, Sweden and Paris.

Lady Gaga's next concert will be in Arnhem, Netherlands on July 26.

The singer is expected to perform in London, Toronto, Washington, New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas and more.

Fans can purchase concert tickets at www.ladygaga.com.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far