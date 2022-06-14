"A cultural reset": Memes galore as Internet reacts to Lady Gaga's rumored casting as Harley Quinn in 'musical' Joker 2

American songstress Lady Gaga is in talks to join Joker's forthcoming sequel, Joker: Folie à deux, alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

Variety reports that on June 7, Todd Phillips, director of Joker, uploaded the script cover on Instagram, sparking speculation that Harley Quinn will feature in the film, which also happens to be a musical.

The subtitle, Folie à Deux, refers to a shared delusional illness, and Joker's only actual partner — aside from Batman — has been Quinn, a character initially conceived for Batman: The Animated Series in the early 1990s.

The character of Harley Quinn was initially played by Margot Robbie, who appeared in DC's Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey.

Fans have a mixed reaction to Lady Gaga's role as Harley Quinn

Several fans took to Twitter to express their excitement about Gaga starring as Harley Quinn in the upcoming sequel of Joker. The Poker Face singer's supporters also hailed the film for having an LGBTQ representation in one of its lead characters.

Some fans rejoiced as they might see Gaga and Phoenix singing and dancing along together in the upcoming musical.

Matt Ramos @therealsupes A Joker sequel that’s a musical with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn is going to be a cultural reset. A Joker sequel that’s a musical with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn is going to be a cultural reset.

wiLL @willfulchaos gaga going to prison after committing murder to prepare for her role as harley quinn in joker 2 gaga going to prison after committing murder to prepare for her role as harley quinn in joker 2 https://t.co/tinMT6Vc69

BossLogic @Bosslogic #Joker2 Many years ago I did a version of this as a parody, never thought I'd see a Joker musical Many years ago I did a version of this as a parody, never thought I'd see a Joker musical 😁 #Joker2 https://t.co/iMcvW3Bvka

In My Mind @MeAloneInMyMind Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in the Joker 2: The Musical Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in the Joker 2: The Musical https://t.co/BQwOYj8pBX

BAILEY @loverboymedia dude, if you don't think joker 2 being a musical with a lady gaga harley quinn isn't a wildly worthwhile swing, i don't know how to help you dude, if you don't think joker 2 being a musical with a lady gaga harley quinn isn't a wildly worthwhile swing, i don't know how to help you

Cal @wyattyhalpert Deciding to cast Lady Gaga and making Joker 2 a musical in the knowledge it’ll simultaneously win over some of your most cynical critics but make the thousands of dudes who were the biggest worshippers of your first movie furious is such a wild manoeuvre it’s kinda brilliant Deciding to cast Lady Gaga and making Joker 2 a musical in the knowledge it’ll simultaneously win over some of your most cynical critics but make the thousands of dudes who were the biggest worshippers of your first movie furious is such a wild manoeuvre it’s kinda brilliant

If we can get two jokers on screen and two batmen on screen, we can also get two Harley Quinn's The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 @BlackMajikMan90 I’m just not hyped for any other actresses playing Harley Quinn at this moment.



If you love the idea, good for you but I simply can’t get excited if it’s not Margot Robbie. I’m just not hyped for any other actresses playing Harley Quinn at this moment.If you love the idea, good for you but I simply can’t get excited if it’s not Margot Robbie. https://t.co/ODVMpb4y3I That's fine, but some people think that only Margot could play Harley Quinn when that's not true, and others think that Lady Gaga is replacing Margot when she's not .If we can get two jokers on screen and two batmen on screen, we can also get two Harley Quinn's twitter.com/BlackMajikMan9… That's fine, but some people think that only Margot could play Harley Quinn when that's not true, and others think that Lady Gaga is replacing Margot when she's not . If we can get two jokers on screen and two batmen on screen, we can also get two Harley Quinn's twitter.com/BlackMajikMan9… https://t.co/KyV0c83hO4

Skyler Shuler @SkylerShuler There is a rumor going around that Lady Gaga is Harley Quinn (or female lead) in the Joaquin Phoenix-led Joker sequel. If that's true, that is brilliant casting.



If it's not true, someone make it happen! There is a rumor going around that Lady Gaga is Harley Quinn (or female lead) in the Joaquin Phoenix-led Joker sequel. If that's true, that is brilliant casting.If it's not true, someone make it happen!

Ben @sourbenji I’m absolutely pushing for Lady Gaga to get cast as Harley Quinn in Joker 2…please please please I’m absolutely pushing for Lady Gaga to get cast as Harley Quinn in Joker 2…please please please https://t.co/inJ0u3l4j2

Lady Bitch @dontrmrartpop I just know Lady Gaga is about to put her whole entire gagussy on the role of Harley Quinn I just know Lady Gaga is about to put her whole entire gagussy on the role of Harley Quinn https://t.co/zF26zSdKlm

While several others were not convinced with the idea of Lady Gaga replacing Margot Robbie for the iconic role or even Joker 2 being a musical.

Arin Hanson, City Smasher @egoraptor You know when you’re so exhausted, you’ve been so overstimulated that you’re numb, and you unknowingly stare off into space, and when someone says anything you just absentmindedly shake your head and go “…okay…”



That was my response to reading about Joker 2 being a musical You know when you’re so exhausted, you’ve been so overstimulated that you’re numb, and you unknowingly stare off into space, and when someone says anything you just absentmindedly shake your head and go “…okay…”That was my response to reading about Joker 2 being a musical

Meredith Loftus @MeredithLoftus Let me get my brain around this...



Joker 2... Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn... musical Let me get my brain around this...Joker 2... Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn... musical https://t.co/bxcRvlfw0f

"What are your thoughts?" @DiscussingFilm "Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga are in talks to star as Joker and Harley Quinn in a ‘JOKER’ musical sequel.""What are your thoughts?" @DiscussingFilm "Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga are in talks to star as Joker and Harley Quinn in a ‘JOKER’ musical sequel.""What are your thoughts?" https://t.co/13dDhplIku

Arfin#RebelMooniscoming @qamararfin Joker isn't a movie that should have a sequel

Now they're making it a musical and Lady Gaga is portraying Harley Quinn

This might beat Morbius Joker isn't a movie that should have a sequelNow they're making it a musical and Lady Gaga is portraying Harley QuinnThis might beat Morbius https://t.co/LH73TKKz46

paul @paulswhtn lady gaga playing harley quinn in joker 2 (a musical) lady gaga playing harley quinn in joker 2 (a musical) https://t.co/LkLz6M4Fvm

Now that it's a musical and Lady Gaga is playing Harley Quinn, I have no fucking clue what to think anymore DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



(Source: ‘JOKER 2’ will be a musical.(Source: hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-n… ‘JOKER 2’ will be a musical.(Source: hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-n…) https://t.co/nFpXkjWJDp When they revealed that the sequel was called Joker: Folie à Deux, I was positive it was gonna be super pretentious and try way too hardNow that it's a musical and Lady Gaga is playing Harley Quinn, I have no fucking clue what to think anymore twitter.com/DiscussingFilm… When they revealed that the sequel was called Joker: Folie à Deux, I was positive it was gonna be super pretentious and try way too hardNow that it's a musical and Lady Gaga is playing Harley Quinn, I have no fucking clue what to think anymore twitter.com/DiscussingFilm…

Steven @StevenNYPhoto Margot Robbie seeing Lady Gaga in talks to play Harley Quinn for Joker 2: Margot Robbie seeing Lady Gaga in talks to play Harley Quinn for Joker 2: https://t.co/muHQsgkWUC

Dollface Sword🗡 @DollfaceSword The thought of Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn over Margot makes me wanna punch something. The thought of Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn over Margot makes me wanna punch something. https://t.co/wr0HJksgSd

ᱬaxa Wandamoff @Azaris_Pit Rumors that Lady Gaga might play a version of Harley Quinn

Rumors that Lady Gaga might play a version of Harley Quinn https://t.co/1UJC51l6pV

More about Joker: Folie à deux

Details of Lady Gaga's character are being hidden, but the Joker is notorious for his on-again, off-again violent relationship with Harley Quinn, his psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum, who falls in love with him and becomes his sidekick and partner in crime.

It's unknown if Phillips and crew would use other DC characters or strike out, as they did in many situations in their debut film.

Making Joker 2, a musical is another bold decision by Phillips, who struck success — both at the film office (with $1 billion in worldwide grosses) and at the Oscars (with 12 nominations and two wins) — when he recast the Dark Knight's number one villain as a lonely anti-hero.

Joaquin Phoenix won the best actor for portraying the Joker, alias Arthur Fleck. He is anticipated to reprise his role, however, his contract has not yet been finalized.

kamala khan's lawyer @Targ_Nation Margot Robbie IS Harley Quinn and there's no one that could ever replace her in the role Margot Robbie IS Harley Quinn and there's no one that could ever replace her in the role https://t.co/Jdf2aY5dRt

Harley Quinn has proven to be a long-lasting figure for Warner Bros. Margot Robbie has performed the part three times, in 2016's Suicide Squad, 2020's Birds of Prey, and 2021's The Suicide Squad, while Kaley Cuoco voices the character on the popular HBO Max animated series Harley Quinn, which is due to air Season 3 later this year.

Phillips' Joker films, on the other hand, operate in a different fictional world from the rest of DC's production, much as how Robert Pattinson's The Batman can coexist with Michael Keaton's version of the character.

