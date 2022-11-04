Who is Joey Ben-Zvi? Meet the agent who creates a white-glove experience for his clients in Buying Beverly Hills

Buying Beverly Hills recently premiered on Netflix on November 4. The streaming network described the newly released reality TV series as an "occu soap." Viewers can get an inside look at the real estate industry in Beverly Hills, California, which showcases luxurious properties. The series revolves around the clients and agents of The Agency, a real estate company founded by Mauricio Umansky.

Mauricio is a veteran of the reality TV industry, having appeared multiple times on RHOBH (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) alongside his wife Kyle Richards. Mauricio will be joined by his step-daughter Farrah Brittany and daughter Alexia Umanksy in Buying Beverly Hills.

Alongside the trio, the series will also feature the agents who help make The Agency a success. One amongst them is Joey Ben-Zvi, who is an agent and has his own group known as the BZP Group (Ben-Zvi Piller Group). He is a new junior agent with The Agency. He has also been friends with Alexia Umansky since middle school.

Buying Beverly Hills' Joey Ben-Zavi was a summer intern at the Institute of Myeloma and Bone Cancer

Joey grew up in Brentwood, next to Beverly hills. With high-end connections up his sleeve, Joey has been able to sell in some of LA's most well-known zip codes. According to his Netflix bio, although Joey enjoys a good time, he is also determined to climb up The Agency ranks.

The trailer also hints that there is or was at some point feelings shared between Joey and Alexia. Unlike the top agents, Joey only has around 2,100 followers on his Instagram profile. It could see a rise now since Buying Beverly Hills premiered. His posts on Instagram are mostly pictures of him with his friends or his travels.

In his company profile for The Agency, Joey is described as someone who "brings a unique perspective to his real estate practice, creating a white-glove experience for clients across the Los Angeles area."

Although he started off at a young age, Joey has already closed a number of big deals after he was mentored by the Umansky team. It was after this that Joey launched his own group called the BZP Group alongside Brandon Piller. Brandon was mentored by Blair Chang, a founder and leading agent at The Agency.

Since he is a Brentwood, Los Angeles native, Joey is familiar with the real estate markets in "Brentwood, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Westwood, Bel Air, Beverly Hills, Holmby Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Hancock Park, Studio City, Sherman Oaks and Encino."

The Buying Beverly Hills star graduated from Los Angeles' Milken Community High School in 2014. He attended college at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He worked as a summer intern for the Institute of Myeloma and Bone Cancer while still in school from June 2013 to August 2014. Joey also co-founded Plus Prosthetics with his friends in March 2013.

According to the Traded website, Joey is a member of the Real Estate & Construction Division of the Jewish Federation, and an active volunteer with Habitat for Humanity. He is also fluent in Hebrew and enjoys playing basketball in his free time.

He's been with The Agency since 2018, and co-founded his BZP Group in 2021.

All eight episodes of Buying Beverly Hills can be streamed on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes