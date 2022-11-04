Who is Santiago Arana from Buying Beverly Hills? Billionaire realtor came to the US with just $120

Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills is a brand new reality TV show that recently premiered on the streaming giant. The series will showcase LA's real estate at its best and mainly feature Mauricio Umansky's The Agency and the people that helped make it a success.

Mauricio Umansky is no new name in the reality TV domain. His wife is none other than RHOBH (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) star Kyle Richards. Mauricio and his two daughters, Farrah and Alexia, who will be appearing alongside him in Buying Beverly Hills, have previously appeared on RHOBH multiple times.

Alongside Mauricio and his daughters, Buying Beverly Hills will also introduce viewers to a whole bunch of staff members who work alongside them. One among them is Santiago Arana, who is the Principal and Managing Partner at The Agency. He is also the #6 real estate agent in the country after closing in on multiple billion dollar deals in the industry.

Santiago Arana from Buying Beverly Hills grew up in Bolivia and moved to Los Angeles as a waiter

Bolivian native Santiago Arana was working at his first job, right after graduating college, when heard gunshots. This was not just a disturbance for him, but a wake-up call as well. That was when his parents decided that it was best that he move out of the country and return when things calmed down.

The Buying Beverly Hills star then received a scholarship to study finance, but the course was taught in English, a language he was unfamiliar with. But that didn't stop him, as he moved to the US where he crashed on his aunt's couch for eight months. At that time he had just $120 in his pocket.

Santiago opened up about his struggles and how he became successful in a podcast on DIGS. The Buying Beverly Hills star shared that he started working as a busboy as he couldn't speak English. Four months after he started to learn the language, he was promoted to a waiter and that was when he met his now wife.

He later made the leap to real estate after learning about it from his cousin. He received his license and started working. But it wasn't all that great at first. Santiago revealed that there came a point where people stopped buying houses and he ran out of his savings.

By 2012, the real estate market started to boom and he had made a name in the industry by then, he was named among the Top 250 Realters in the United States by the Wall Street Journal. He's been on the list every year since then.

In 2013, he joined The Agency as a Principal and Managing Partner alongside Billy Rose and Mauricio Umansky. He has worked with celebrities like LeBron James and Lady Gaga. He has also broken various records and is currently on track to cross $500 million in sales.

According to The Agency's official site, Santiago ranked number one in the country for sales volume by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® Latino Agent Award. He has also appeared two years in a row in the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Most Influential People in Real Estate in Los Angeles.

Till date, Santiago has closed over $4 billion in the real estate industry. He has earned nearly $2.5 billion in sales from 2017 to 2021.

Buying Beverly Hills is available to watch only on Netflix.

