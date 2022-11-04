"Makes my skin crawl": What is the drama between Ben Belack and Joey Ben-Zvi in Buying Beverly Hills?

Buying Beverly Hills was just released on Netflix, and episode 1 is already bringing in the drama. The newly premiered reality TV series describes itself as a “new real estate occu-soap.” The series' prime focus is The Agency, a global real estate company run by Mauricio Umansky.

Joey Ben-Zvi is a junior agent who recently started out in the real estate industry and has been a part of The Agency since 2018. Although he is eager to learn and grow in the business, there is one agent he doesn't like and that is Ben Belack, The Agency’s “most social media-savvy senior agent.”

During his confessional on the show, Joey shared that Mauricio wanted him to be the best agent since he's with the Umanksy team. Although the Buying Beverly Hills star agreed with everything that Mauricio told him, he couldn't agree with the fact that he told him to practice the way that Ben did.

Joey shared,

"It makes my skin crawl a little bit. But I'll do it."

Joey finds Ben "cringey" and his videos corny in Buying Beverly Hills

Ben Belack has been a director at The Agency since 2014, but Joey finds him "cringey." Joey doesn't shy away from opening up about how he feels about Ben right from the start of the series when the team meets up for an open house tour.

When Ben brings up a topic about a future buyer, Joey disagrees. During his confessional, Joey shared,

"Ben, in general, is an idiot...Obviously I have to humble myself because I just started in this business. I don't have nearly the volume Ben does, but I will have a buyer for this house before Ben Belack."

Later in the episode, Joey gets on a call with Alexia and shares that her dad was making him meet with Ben. He claimed that Ben was "cringey" and commented on his social media presence, calling it weird. But also added that despite that, Ben was good at what he did.

Later in the episode, Joey heads over to one of Ben's listings to learn more about the business from him, but he couldn't stop himself from commenting against it. He somehow managed to cover it up by telling Ben that he wanted to learn from the best.

When Ben questioned Joey about him being a lot more "charming" to him recently, Joey told the Buying Beverly Hills star,

"No, it's literally just when you're around. Behind your back, it's horrible."

Ben didn't like what Joey said and rebutted during his confessional,

"The fact that Joey thinks he's on my level it's ridiculous. He maybe has sold four homes in his career. I sold 50 last year, with an average price of three million dollars!"

In the end, Joey tries his best to be professional in order to learn the business.

Similar to other reality TV series like Selling Sunset OC and Selling Tampa, Buying Beverly Hills also revolves around the real estate industry. It features some of the most luxurious properties in Los Angeles along with Mauricio's real estate company, The Agency.

The real estate mogul's wife is none other than RHOBH (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) star, Kyle Richards. Mauricio was joined by his daughters Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky in Buying Beverly Hills. Alongside the trio, The Agency's agents and clients will also appear in the series.

Buying Beverly Hills is now available to stream only on Netflix.

