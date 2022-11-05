Buying Beverly Hills: Why does Alexia Umansky feel betrayed by Melissa Platt?

Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills is a new reality TV series that revolves around Mauricio Umansky and his employees at The Agency. While they deal with luxurious properties and have lavish parties, the competition is always there. Along with the competition comes drama, similar to any other reality TV show.

A good example of this is the drama that took place between Alexia Umansky and Melissa Platt in Buying Beverly Hills. Alexia Umansky is the daughter of Mauricio, the CEO of The Agency.

She is the team's newest hire and is eager to follow in her father's footsteps. Melissa is an agent at the same firm and comes with a decade's worth of experience in real estate.

In Season 1 of Buying Beverly Hills, Alexia managed to make a mock presentation and convince her dad that she should be the one selling their old property. When Melissa heard of this, she asked Farrah Brittany, Alexia's sister, to ask Alexia to let let Melissa bring a potential client for a visit.

Although the property was not yet set to expectations, Alexia hesitantly agreed to show Melissa around, and that was the root of the drama.

Melissa Platt gives Alexia Umansky a lower grade behind her back in Buying Beverly Hills Season 1

When Alexia showed Melissa and her potential client a tour of the property, Melissa was far from impressed with the presentation. Later in the episode, Farrah, who is a founder/agent at The Agency, had a sit-down with Melissa and her sister Alexia to find out how the tour went.

Melissa told Farrah that she would give Alexia a B+ for her presentation, but there was a catch. Melissa wasn't completely being honest with Alexia and Farrah. During a conversation with Sonika Vaid, Alexia found out that Melissa had given her a lower grade behind her back. Melissa told the colleagues she would give the Buying Beverly Hills star a C.

Alexia felt betrayed by Melissa's actions and decided to prove herself by organizing an event at the property and invited everyone, including Melissa, to have a look. Prior to the event, Alexia also told Farrah about what Melissa did. Farrah decided to confront Melissa about it. Melissa was caught off guard by the confrontation. Farrah told Platt that Alexia felt betrayed by what she did.

Melissa had an explanation for what she did. The Buying Beverly Hills star told Farrah she gave Alexia the score because she was there. Melissa added that she didn't want to cause trouble between her friendship with Farrah as she was living with her at the time.

Later in the series, Alexia and Melissa met up for drinks where Melissa apologized to Alexia for her behavior.

More information on what happened in Buying Beverly Hills Season 1:

The newly released show is quite similar to other reality TV series that revolve around real estate like Selling Sunset OC and Selling Tampa. Mauricio Umansky and his daughters Farrah and Alexia aren't new to the reality TV scene. They have previously appeared in RHOBH (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) as Farrah and Alexia's mother Kyle Richards stars in it.

All eight episodes of Buying Beverly Hills are now available to stream only on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes