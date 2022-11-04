Buying Beverly Hills: Here's how fans reacted to Alexia Umansky's job as a real estate agent

Buying Beverly Hills recently premiered on Netflix, and the series features RHOBH (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) star Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky, and daughters Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky. The newly released series describes itself as an "occu soap" and features some of the most luxurious properties in Los Angeles.

Mauricio runs one of the most famous real estate companies in LA, called The Agency. His step-daughter Farrah Brittany is a senior agent there, and his daughter Alexia Umansky is his newest hire. Since she's new to the business, Alexia is trying to find her way. The Buying Beverly Hills star is following in her father and sister's footsteps.

Netflix recently released all eight episodes of Buying Beverly Hills on November 4, 2022, and fans have already started to binge watch the show and share their opinions. Upon watching the series, viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Alexia. While some are rooting for her to flourish in her father's business, some claim that she is a bad real estate agent.

Fans have mixed reactions towards Alexia Umansky in Buying Beverly Hills

Taking to Twitter, some claimed that Alexia was spoiled and a bad agent. Some added that the Buying Beverly Hills star didn't want to disappoint her family, and that they were rooting for her. Fans also claimed that Alexia sounded a lot like her mother Kyle Richards.

Mandy💕 @Mandy_Loves_RHs I gotta say it’s weird that Farrah is such a hard-working driven successful boss b**** and Alexia is a spoiled little smarmy Veruca brat. #BuyingBeverlyHills I gotta say it’s weird that Farrah is such a hard-working driven successful boss b**** and Alexia is a spoiled little smarmy Veruca brat. #BuyingBeverlyHills https://t.co/Ux7a24YKSg

General Albertross @GAlbertross



#BuyingBeverlyHills I can see Alexia as a Real Housewife a lifestyle content creator socialite selling high priced facial cream… real estate is not her thing… I can see Alexia as a Real Housewife a lifestyle content creator socialite selling high priced facial cream… real estate is not her thing…#BuyingBeverlyHills https://t.co/UvNelIvNxg

Mandy💕 @Mandy_Loves_RHs Best word for Alexia and Joey are smarmy. Seriously proof not to spoil ur children. They are hard to watch. #BuyingBeverlyHills Best word for Alexia and Joey are smarmy. Seriously proof not to spoil ur children. They are hard to watch. #BuyingBeverlyHills https://t.co/jDFQ5KXTa8

Mandy💕 @Mandy_Loves_RHs Clearly Mauricio has over spoiled those kids. “This job is so cool! Wine and cheese!” Alexia is crashing and burning hard. That was hard to watch. Maaaybe listen more and memorize. #BuyingBeverlyHills Clearly Mauricio has over spoiled those kids. “This job is so cool! Wine and cheese!” Alexia is crashing and burning hard. That was hard to watch. Maaaybe listen more and memorize. #BuyingBeverlyHills https://t.co/2dOmfYsONi

Black Girls Code @BlackGirlsCode5 Absolutely loving #BuyingBeverlyHills . Mauricio is great. Farrah is a poised, tell it like it is boss bish. And Alexia doesn't want to disappoint her family. Great show! #RHOBH Absolutely loving #BuyingBeverlyHills. Mauricio is great. Farrah is a poised, tell it like it is boss bish. And Alexia doesn't want to disappoint her family. Great show!#RHOBH

amanda @amanda_r_waple Alexia sounds so much like her mom, it’s crazy #BuyingBeverlyHills Alexia sounds so much like her mom, it’s crazy #BuyingBeverlyHills

Joe Goldberg’s Next Ex (They/Them) @TheyThemThat #Netflix Farrah is so earnest that she is entertaining versus Alexia is just a miniature version of Kyle so her over-dramatic reactions are built for reality tv. Sometimes nepotism in casting just works. #BuyingBeverlyHills Farrah is so earnest that she is entertaining versus Alexia is just a miniature version of Kyle so her over-dramatic reactions are built for reality tv. Sometimes nepotism in casting just works. #BuyingBeverlyHills #Netflix

AndysReunionCards @BingbongFY11 I do feel for Alexia and the position she is in. #BuyingBeverlyHills I do feel for Alexia and the position she is in. #BuyingBeverlyHills

Molatelo Phochana @Sante_latte Is it bad that I’m totally rooting for Alexia even though I agree with Farrah that she is not totally ready plus Mauricio s Papa bear moment so relatable … #BuyingBeverlyHills Is it bad that I’m totally rooting for Alexia even though I agree with Farrah that she is not totally ready plus Mauricio s Papa bear moment so relatable …#BuyingBeverlyHills

kharielh @kharielh #BuyingBeverlyHills Alexia Umansky is really a bad real estate agent Alexia Umansky is really a bad real estate agent 😩😩😩 #BuyingBeverlyHills

Langa @langa_soleil

#buyingbeverlyhills Alexia’s voice is exactly like Kyles. Like Copy and Paste down to the laugh. Alexia’s voice is exactly like Kyles. Like Copy and Paste down to the laugh. #buyingbeverlyhills

Alexia Umansky felt upset after Melissa Platt gave her a lower grade behind her back

The newly premiered reality TV series recently premiered on Netflix, and in episode one, viewers can see Alexia talking to her dad, Mauricio Umansky, and requesting that she help sell their past property. After a mock presentation, Mauricio and Farrah decided to give Alexia the property to sell.

Melissa, upon hearing this, requested that Alexia allow her to bring a potential client to visit the house. Although Alexia was hesitant because the property had not yet been set up, she agreed to show Melissa and her potential client around.

After arriving at the property, Melissa was far from impressed with the setup. Later that day, when Farrah sat Melissa and Alexia down for feedback, Melissa told Farrah that she would give Alexia a B+. But that was far from the truth. While discussing this with Sonika Vaid, another agent, Alexia, found out that Melissa told her other colleagues that she gave her a C.

Alexia was upset with the fact that Melissa would give her a low rating behind her back and decided to prove what she could really do. Finally, she sets up a new event at the property and invites Melissa over as well. Alexia also revealed the truth to Farrah, who decided to confront Melissa during the event.

All eight episodes of Buying Beverly Hills are now available to stream on Netflix.

