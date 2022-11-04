How are Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky related? Meet the Netflix stars from Buying Beverly Hills Season 1

Netflix launched another real estate reality show Buying Beverly Hills, on Friday, November 4, 2022. The series centers around the Umansky family’s real estate business, followed by realtor drama.

While the real estate agents are new to the camera, the main cast, including Mauricio Umansky, Farrah Brittany, and Alexia Umansky, are experienced reality TV stars. Bravo fans must have seen the three on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) as they are Kyle Richards’ family.

Mauricio is Kyle’s husband, and their daughter is Alexia. Farrah is also Kyle’s daughter, but her biological father is Guraish Aldjufrie, a real estate mogul. Kyle had Farrah at the age of 19. Going by the family tree, Farrah and Alexia are step-sisters and co-workers at Mauricio’s company, The Agency.

Who are Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky?

Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky are sisters who share the same mother, Kyle Richards. Although Farrah is Mauricio’s step-daughter, the two share a strong bond. In fact, the real estate businessman taught Farrah about the industry before sharing his knowledge with Alexia.

According to The Agency’s website, Farrah is one of the firm's founding members. Initially, she served as the Director of Client Relations. Her bio reads:

“Since becoming an agent in 2011, Farrah has worked on a multitude of multi-million dollar sales, co-listing properties, managing client relations and handling a wide range of sales processes, from listing presentations to marketing and escrows.”

The Beverly Hills-born realtor earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California in psychology and a minor in business. She has also pursued further education at New York University for two years.

Meanwhile, she is the main cast member on Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills Season 1. The new show also focuses on Farrah’s professional life and her relationship with fiancé Alex Manos.

Following her sister’s and father’s footsteps, Alexia Umansky has also joined The Agency as a junior agent. The Netflix show Buying Beverly Hills focuses on her journey to learn every aspect of the real estate industry.

Her bio on the company’s website mentions her hobbies and interests other than real estate. It reads:

“In her free time, Alexia enjoys skiing, going to the beach, cooking, trying out the latest restaurants, dancing and traveling. She readily donates her time to activities and organizations that support Children's Hospital Los Angeles—from bake sale fundraisers to holiday gift drives and beyond.”

Cast members of Buying Beverly Hills 2022

Buying Beverly Hills is Netflix’s new real estate show, which is similar to Selling Sunset. The difference is that the drama involves the family, as the boss is the real estate mogul Mauricio, and the two main cast members are his daughters — Farrah (step-daughter) and Alexia. Viewers must be familiar with the family from Bravo’s RHOBH, which features the girls’ mother, Kyle Richards.

In Buying Beverly Hills, the remaining cast members other than the Umansky family include Santiago Arana, Ben Belack, Joey Ben-Zvi, Jon Grauman, Brandon Graves, Allie Lutz Rosenberger, Melissa Platt, and Sonika Vaid.

A total of eight episodes have been released on Netflix. The official synopsis of Buying Beverly Hills reads:

“Mauricio Umansky's family-run firm The Agency represents some of the most lavish properties in Beverly Hills. But there's drama around every corner.”

The first few episodes focus on Alexia’s struggle to be taken seriously among the realtors of The Agency.

Buying Beverly Hills Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

