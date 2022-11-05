Buying Beverly Hills: Who does Mauricio Umansky think the next CEO of The Agency should be?

Buying Beverly Hills is Netflix's latest reality TV series that revolves around the real estate industry.

Similar to Selling Sunset OC and Selling Tampa, the newly released series features luxurious properties and drama all in one. The main star of the series is Mauricio Umansky, the CEO of The Agency. He is joined by his step-daughter, Farrah Brittany, and daughter, Alexia Umansky.

While Farrah is a senior agent in her father's group, Alexia is a new hire and wishes to follow in her father's footsteps. In the series, Mauricio shared that he constantly ponders over who will hold the position of CEO following his retirement. By the end of the series, however, the real estate mogul hinted that he considered Farrah to be the right person to take up the company after him.

Buying Beverly Hills: Mauricio thinks that Farrah is "working on being the next CEO"

Right from the beginning of Buying Beverly Hills, Mauricio has been vocal about wanting to find the right person to take the baton after him.

During the series, the real estate mogul could be seen having a conversation with his eldest daughter, Farrah Brittany. He spoke to her about the importance of having a team, especially one that includes family members like her and Alexia.

In another conversation with her father, when Farrah told Mauricio that she didn't want to manage people, he rebutted by saying:

"If you don't want to manage people, then you're not gonna be the CEO of the Umansky Team."

Queens of Bravo @queensofbravo The Agency’s Netflix series, Buying Beverly Hills trailer is here! The Agency’s Netflix series, Buying Beverly Hills trailer is here! https://t.co/jAVbEZ9FIV

During one of his confessionals, Mauricio opened up and said:

"I think that they both have the ability, but the company is really growing to a level that, you know, may require someone else to run it. So we will see what happens. "

Fast forward to the final episode, the team once again met up for a celebration after they made a huge sale. During the celebration, after giving a short speech, Mauricio asked Farrah if she had anything to add.

She shared that she was on cloud nine because of the love and support she received from her Agency family.

Farrah also added that she was grateful to have gotten the chance to sell a $42 million dollar "trophy property" in Los Angeles. Furthermore, the Buying Beverly Hills star thanked everyone for their support.

Right then, Mauricio chimed in and said:

"She's working on being the next CEO."

Following the big revelation, the team members cheered for Farrah, who was also delighted at the news. During her confessional, she shared:

"When Mauricio calls me the next CEO of The Agency, it's a little confirmation that my efforts don't go unnoticed. And that he is acknowledging that this is something I'm capable of doing."

More information about Buying Beverly Hills

👩🏽‍🎤 @candiekushhh Buying Beverly Hills on Netflix is pretty good. Any real estate show catches my attention tho Buying Beverly Hills on Netflix is pretty good. Any real estate show catches my attention tho

The newly released series revolves around the real estate industry in Los Angeles. The Agency is one of the most famous companies in the industry. They have offices worldwide, and deal in luxurious properties worth millions of dollars.

The series features Mauricio and his two daughters alongside the rest of the team at The Agency. Similar to any other reality TV series, Buying Beverly Hills also features a whole lot of drama, competition and a little bit of romance between the co-workers themselves.

Buying Beverly Hills is now available to stream only on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes