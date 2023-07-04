Who is Morgan Wade? Kyle Richards romance speculation erupts amid matching rings and heart tattoos revelation

American actress Kyle Richards has sparked romance rumors with country singer Morgan Wade after it was reported that the former has been separated from her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky, for a while now. On July 3, media outlet People Magazine shared a report confirming that the 54-year-old star and Umansky have separated.

A source close to the couple told the outlet:

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

On July 2, an Instagram user named @facereality16 pointed out how Richards and Wade had been wearing silver bands on their left fingers. The user also pointed out that the reality television star had been spotted without her ring since last year. OK Magazine reports that they also have matching heart tattoos together.

Fans were quick to speculate the relationship status of the duo after they notice how Wade had been wearing a silver ring since April 2022 and now Kyle Richards has recently been doing the same during public appearances.

All you need to know about Kyle Richards' alleged partner, Morgan Wade

Born on December 10, 1994, Morgan Wade is a native of Floyd, Virginia. As per her official website, she is currently one of Nashville's critically acclaimed fastest-rising stars. Her debut album, Reckless, topped Rolling Stone’s Best Country Albums of the year in 2021.

She started composing songs as a student in college, and in 2018, she used Craigslist to find musicians for her first album, Puppets with My Heart, which was attributed to The Stepbrothers.

She is currently gearing up to release her new album, Psychopath, scheduled to release on August 25 via Sony Music. On her website, she spoke about how, with the success of her first album, she has felt a certain kind of pressure for her upcoming album.

“If my debut record wouldn’t have done anything, then it wouldn’t have mattered. I would have just gone back to the drawing board and continued. But now, there was a lot of pressure to get this next record out.”

As for her alleged relationship with Kyle Richards, neither of them has confirmed anything at this point. While the speculations were already going on, a picture of Kyle Richards not wearing her wedding ring in February while leaving the gym added to the rumors.

At the time, she said she was not wearing her ring because of the rising crime rate and wasn't "comfortable" with it while she was in public. While speaking to Page Six in April, she said:

“It started all from a stupid picture of me without a ring on. A, I haven’t been wearing my big diamond ring, because there’s a lot of crime these days and I’m like, ‘I’m not comfortable.’ And B, I had just come from the gym lifting weights, so I was like, ‘That thing sparked that?’ I don’t know."

The news comes just weeks after Kyle took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures, two of which featured Morgan Wade and none had Umansky.

Kyle and Morgan first crossed each other's paths in February 2022 and have been posting each other's pictures on their social media handles.

Kyle Richards was previously married to 53-year-old Umansky, who she met in 1994 at a nightclub. At the time, she was already a mother to Farrah Brittany, whom she shared with her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

Later that year, the duo got engaged. Together, they share three daughters, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

