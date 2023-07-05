How old is Zoe Sugg? YouTuber's relationship with Alfie Deyes explored as duo confirm pregnancy

33-year-old Zoe Sugg is ready to welcome her second child with partner Alfie Deyes. The duo have been romantically linked since October 2012 and their first child was born in August 2021. Zoe revealed the news of her second pregnancy through her Instagram page on July 3, 2023.

For the announcement, Zoe posted a video with black and white pictures featuring her with Alfie and their daughter Otttilie, against the background music of Here Comes the Sun by The Beatles. Zoe and Alfie were seen laughing at one point and in another instance, Ottilie was seen kissing her mother's baby bump.

"Our family is growing! Little girl joining us in December," Zoe wrote in the caption.

Sugg also shared a video on her YouTube channel, saying that she is in her second trimester and is feeling different now. Addressing the experience of watching Ottilie becoming an elder sister, Zoe opened up about how her daughter understood the pregnancy:

"If you ask here where the baby is, she points to my tummy."

Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes first met back in 2012

Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes first met in 2012 when the former planned with her friends to meet Alfie at his official fan meeting. The duo then collaborated on a video called My Valentine's Date the following year and said that they are close friends.

Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes have been in a relationship since 2012 (Image via zoesugg/Instagram)

Another YouTube star, Jim Chapman, also shared a vlog where Sugg's laptop screen appeared, featuring a screensaver image of her kissing Deyes. The pair then announced in 2014 that they were moving in together. Zoe and Alfie were residing together in a house in Brighton in 2017.

The pair celebrated their eighth anniversary in 2020, when Zoe posted the first picture they clicked together in 2012.

Sugg and Deyes announced in March 2021 that they were expecting their first child. They shared a montage video on social media, with clips featuring Zoe's baby bump. Zoe later posted a picture saying that she is feeling overwhelmed.

"Thinking of all the things I want to get done before she's here, things we still need to buy, people I want to see before we have her, places I want to go… not that any of that really matters but my mind is really going into overdrive!" she wrote in the caption.

They welcomed their first child in August the same year and Sugg posted a picture of the baby lying on a white and multi-colored polka-dotted blanket, revealing that her name is Ottilie.

Alfie Deyes is a YouTube personality and businessman. He is also known as the author of three books - The Pointless Book, The Pointless Book 2, and The Pointless Book 3.

Zoe Sugg has been active as a YouTuber since 2009

Zoe Sugg started her online career with a blog titled Zoella in 2009. She also launched a YouTube channel the same year. She later launched another channel, titled MoreZoella.

She then started a beauty products company called Zoella Beauty in 2014, followed by Tutti Fruity in 2015. She even appeared on shows like Loose Women and This Morning.

Sugg has written a few books like Girl Online, Cordially Invited, The Magpie Society: One for Sorrow, and more. The 33-year-old is also a recipient of different accolades at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, Global Awards, and more.

