"That's why she can't go for Charles' coronation": Adele engaged to Rich Paul claim sends fans into a frenzy

English singer Adele is reportedly engaged to her long-term boyfriend Rich Paul. The Hello singer and Rich Paul have been together for over two years and are now allegedly tying the knot together this summer.

As the rumors started circulating online, the internet went crazy as they expressed shock and happiness. Meanwhile, a few fans joked about the popstar's engagement to Paul, as evidenced through @ant_daydreamer's tweet, who said that the singer would not be attending King Charles' coronation since her wedding is clashing with the dates:

"Oop that's why she can't go for Charles' coronation"

However, Adele will reportedly be on tour and has a prior engagement (for a music show) in Las Vegas that day.

Adele was also spotted wearing a big diamond ring on her wedding finger at her tour concert in Las Vegas. The 34-year-old popstar has been wearing the ring for over a year now, the first sighting of it being at the BRIT Awards in February 2022. However, neither of the involved parties have confirmed or denied the engagement rumors yet.

Twitteratis are left wondering whether or not Adele and Rich Paul are engaged

Adele and Rich Paul's engagement rumors have been flying around since 2022 when eagle-eyed fans spotted her flaunting a diamond ring. However, gossip portal Deux Moi reported that the English singer is getting married this summer, the news of which was allegedly confirmed by a "very reliable source."

As it happens, the news sent the internet into a frenzy. Some fans believe that the Hello singer will come out with an engagement announcement on the last day of her tour. Meanwhile, the other side of her fandom aren't sure if she is going to announce the news publicly.

A few netizens think that the entire thing is a publicity stunt or scam that was started by her fans. However, a few others have also pointed out that since the singer had mentioned interview with Elle Magazine that she loves "high-end jewelry," she could be flaunting the accessory for the same reason.

Boop•Archer 🇺🇦 @meowmeowbeans19 @yogachampagne Ed Sheeran has a concert in the US and Adele has a prior engagement scheduled @yogachampagne Ed Sheeran has a concert in the US and Adele has a prior engagement scheduled

regina 🪐 @riverwithnogold adele: as if i’m gonna tell you if i’m engaged or not.

also adele: i’m having a baby next year adele: as if i’m gonna tell you if i’m engaged or not.also adele: i’m having a baby next year https://t.co/KFFssf5lpp

ADELE supremacy 🌜🌛 @litd21 idk but i dont think we as daydreamers should be going around and spreading random rumours about adele getting engaged/married etc, especially that all of them come from very unreliable sources. if it was about an album or single yea all fun and jokes, but this is different. idk but i dont think we as daydreamers should be going around and spreading random rumours about adele getting engaged/married etc, especially that all of them come from very unreliable sources. if it was about an album or single yea all fun and jokes, but this is different.

David @DavidBer02 @AxelDiazFL @Adele They might be engaged… but she’s wore rings in multiple occasions @Adele AccessThey might be engaged… but she’s wore rings in multiple occasions @AxelDiazFL @Adele @AdeleAccess 😂 They might be engaged… but she’s wore rings in multiple occasions

Nick @ Nite @omarisoftwick Adele is ELITE. Rich Paul is a damn lucky man. Adele is ELITE. Rich Paul is a damn lucky man. https://t.co/MYV7HLbJeV

Adele and Rich Paul have been in a relationsip since 2021

Adele and Rich Paul first met at a party a few years ago, after which the couple publicly announced their relationship in 2021. As seen through the duo's multiple public appearances and interactions, the singer has been expressive about her fondness for him.

The couple went public when they were spotted watching game five of the NBA Finals - a match between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. In December 2022, she paid a special tribute to her boyfriend during a concert. During the event, she sang Happy Birthday to him along with her fans. She said:

"And I love him more than life itself, so can we wish him happy birthday? His name's Rich!"

In an interview with Elle Magazine in October 2022, Adele also stated her views on wanting more kids and how she is obsessed with Paul:

“'I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids."

Before getting into a relationship with Rich Paul, she was married to Simon Konecki. They have a 10-year-old son together named Angelo.

